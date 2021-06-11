Weather in the UK: The British to bake in the 30C weekend heat wave – what is the forecast for your area?

The UK is set for another sunny weekend with warm or hot weather across the country, with temperatures reaching up to 29C in London on Monday.

The Met Office is forecasting Friday clouds to give way to sunny weather and warm or very warm weather on Saturday, especially in the South East.

Good weather, dry and very hot / hot will continue from Sunday to Tuesday.

However, in the middle of next week the heat could be seen in the storm.

As of Wednesday the Met office says the weather is likely to remain warm, possibly too warm and humid to the southeast at first with the risk of several development storms from the south Wednesday through Thursday.

They add that in the week from Wednesday there may be cases of rain or showers combined with drier and sunny conditions.







(Image: Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)



North East and Yorkshire

The North East will be cool and sunny with temperatures rising to 21C, while parts of Yorkshire will reach 25C.

The Met Office says the region will stay dry, with clear sunny weather and light winds.

Sunday will be especially warm. Newcastle and Hartlepool will be around 20C going on the weekend and will peak at 24C on Sunday before dropping to 20C early next week.

Sheffield and Leeds will reach a 25C with fire on Sunday.







(Image: Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)



However, the Met Office adds that temperatures can drop by as much as the same degree Celsius in some rural slopes with a minimum temperature of 4C.

North West

Northwest will be “Feel warm with sunny forecasts” this weekend temperatures reach around 25C in some cities.

The Met Office says to host “a mostly dry and bright start with lots of sunny magic until morning” on Saturday in the North West.

“The long sun spells last until the afternoon and into the evening.” adds.

Manchester will start the weekend around 19C and rise to 25C on Sunday before dropping to 20C on Monday.

Liverpool will peak and 23C on Sunday before returning to the Saturday 17C cooler on Monday.







(Image: Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)



Lancaster will be at less hot temperatures with 15C on Saturday, but again with a high temperature of 21C on Sunday.

London and the South East

Londoners can expect the weather to be good and very warm with sunshine this weekend and early next week.

Temperatures going up through the weekend will be around 25C before hitting 28C on Sunday and peaking at 29C on Monday.

They will then start falling to 20C on Thursday.

The Met Office warns of the strange place of light rain from a cloud moving across the south-east.

South-West

South-West can expect good weather over the weekend, with people “feeling warm” and in some areas “very warm”.

The Met Office says Saturday will see “a dry start with sunshine magic” in the morning with “lots of long sunshine magic until the afternoon and into the evening”.







(Image: Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)



The bath will be 22C on Saturday before rising to a sweaty 25C on Sunday, and being held at 24C until early next week.

Bristol will be even hotter on Sunday at 26C, while Bournemouth will peak a little later, reaching 25C on Monday.

Midlands

The East Midlands will be “sunny and very warm day for many people, with light winds”, but “will feel a little cooler in the coastal districts” on Saturday.

From Sunday to Tuesday the region will be very warm, reaching its peak on Monday, with warm evenings and light winds.

Nottinghamshire will hit a mild 25C on Sunday and stay there until Monday.

The West Midlands will be dry on Saturday and sunny until morning and afternoon.







(Image: Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)



Birmingham will be 22C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday, while Stoke-on-Trent will start cooler at 19C but will rise to 25C on Sunday.

Met Office says to wait “long sunny spells until Sunday and feel very warm” and then “partly cloudy sun and skies for a while Monday” before it is “dry with sun spells Tuesday”.

Wales

Wales can host the sun all weekend, with Cardiff hitting 24C on Sunday.

Swansea will be a little cooler, but still very hot at 20C on Saturday and 22C on Sunday.

The Met Office says Wales will see “many long periods of sunshine through the afternoon and into the evening” on Saturday.

Sunday will see “long periods of sunshine” and warm temperatures, while Monday will see magic with sunshine but also rising clouds.







(Image: Adam Gerrard / Daily Mirror)



Scotland

Scotland as never before will be a little cooler, but still very nice, with Glasgow reaching point 21C on Sunday.

Aberdeen will be warmer at 20C on Saturday and 24C on Sunday.

Edinburgh will be 17C on Saturday before rising to 22C on Sunday.

Monday will however be less warm, dropping to around 15C in some cities.