Climate change news: Canada to reject any future thermal mining project





The Canadian government will no longer approve thermal coal mining projects because of their contribution to the climate crisis. “New coal mining projects or expansions are not in line with the ambition that Canadians want to see for the climate, or with Canada’s domestic and international climate commitments,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement. declaration like Leaders of the Group of Seven gather in the UK for their first personal summit since the pandemic. Explore dynamic updates of key land data points Canada is the only G-7 country that sees its carbon emissions increase between 2015 and 2019 and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced global criticism for its climate record. Friday’s statement mark that the burning of thermal coal is the largest contributor to climate change in the world and a major source of toxic pollution. “Therefore, this position will inform federal decision-making on coal thermal mining projects,” the government said. More from Canada produced 57 metric tons of coal in 2019, of which less than half – 47% – is thermal coal used to generate electricity, with the remainder metallurgical coal used to produce steel. Coal-fired electricity supplies less than 10% of the country’s needs and the government has previously said it will be were completely withdrawn by 2030. Ninety-five percent of coal exports to Canada 2019 were metallurgical coal. A much larger source of carbon emissions comes from the production of on-site oil sand, which requires large amounts of energy to extract bitumen from open pit mines. Earlier this week, Canada’s leading oil sand producers announced they would build Carbon capture infrastructure to achieve zero net emissions by 2050. The plan covers direct emissions from companies’ operations and indirect emissions from companies that sell them energy, but not emissions generated when the fuel actually burns. Trudeau has pledged that Canada will reduce its emissions by 40% to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030. “Today’s policy announcement provides clarity and regulatory certainty for industry, investors and Canadians. “It represents another critical step on our common path to a cleaner and more prosperous future and places Canada among the first G-7 countries to adopt such a policy,” the government said in a statement. Although Alberta, the energy heart of the country, has discontinued coal generation for years, the western province is still a major producer and exporter of coal. The government said its decision applies to a proposed expansion of the Vista Coal Mine near Hinton, Alberta, which is operated by the Australian Mining Company Coalspur Mining Ltd. – With the help of Robert Tuttle Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

