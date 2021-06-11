Iranian Justice Minister Ebrahim Raisi, a protagonist of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, appears to be the leading candidate among the seven candidates running for president in Iran. Although even carefully controlled Iranian elections may be unpredictable, it seems certain that the successor to two-term President Hassan Rouhani will be loyal to the regime with limited power.

What is at stake?

For Iranians, the most pressing domestic issue is the economy, which has been hit by US sanctions imposed after Washington left the nuclear deal in 2018. The economy shrank by nearly 5 percent last year and has not grown since 2017. sanctions, especially on the oil and banking sectors, will be a priority for the next president. In addition, COVID-19 is still a serious problem for Iran which has the highest number of deaths in the Middle East and pandemic-related restrictions have increased Iranian economic hardship.

The next president can help ease the economic burden through nuclear diplomacy, as any revival of the deal will almost certainly include easing U.S. sanctions. Following the US withdrawal, Iran began to commit to its commitments under the agreement. Now, the countries are negotiating their return to the Vienna agreement. Khamenei backs negotiations, and Iranian officials expect to finalize a deal by August, before the new president takes over.

Who are the candidates?

This year, the Defense Council of Iran, a panel of twelve unelected lawyers and scholars, allowed only seven of the nearly six hundred registrants to become candidates. She disqualified officials, including Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri and former Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani. No woman is on the ballot: they are is not expressly prohibited from running, but the council rejected all forty women who submitted their candidacy.

Here are the candidates:

Ibrahim Raisi is a cleric who competed against Rouhani in 2017. He is known for his inclusion in a 1988 panel which sentenced thousands of dissidents, militants and others to death after the Iran-Iraq War. He has close ties to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), although he is not a member of the paramilitary group.

is a cleric who competed against Rouhani in 2017. He is known for his inclusion in a 1988 panel which sentenced thousands of dissidents, militants and others to death after the Iran-Iraq War. He has close ties to the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), although he is not a member of the paramilitary group. Mohsen Rezaei is a former IRGC commander-in-chief who has run for president three more times.

is a former IRGC commander-in-chief who has run for president three more times. Mohsen Mehralizadeh is a former IRGC commander and vice president under the leadership of Mohammad Khatami in 200105.

is a former IRGC commander and vice president under the leadership of Mohammad Khatami in 200105. Saeed Jalili helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal and sits on the Supreme National Security Council.

helped negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal and sits on the Supreme National Security Council. He raised Zakan is a lawmaker and owns the hardline Jahan News.

is a lawmaker and owns the hardline Jahan News. Abdolnaser Hemmati headed the Central Bank of Iran and was vice president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country’s largest media company.

headed the Central Bank of Iran and was vice president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country’s largest media company. Amir-Hussein Ghazizadeh Hashemi is the deputy speaker of parliament.

Some experts say Guardian Council is rigging elections in favor of Raisis, as other approved candidates have much less public support and recognition. Raisi is also considered a possible descendant of eighty-two-year-old Khamenei, who is said to be in poor health. Other analysts say it is is not sure Raisi will win or after Khamenei, as the Iranian elections have proven to be unpredictable.

What power does the president have?

Iran has multiple centers of power, with the supreme leader having the most influence. The president has limited constitutional powers as head of government. Their duties include appointing cabinet members and proposing a budget, which must then be approved by lawmakers. Even these responsibilities can be limited by the influence of supreme leaders.

The overall strategy of governments is determined by the Supreme National Security Council, which the president chairs but does not control. Two of the twelve permanent members of the security council represent the supreme leader, who has the final say in decisions. The predominant policy orientation among the majority of council members will be the policy of the Iranian state and not necessarily the preferences of the president’s policy, Ali Alfoneh writes the Institute of the Arab Gulf States in Washington.

President Rouhani has conducted diplomacy on key issues such as the nuclear deal. However, comments in February by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif regarding IRGCs outweigh the impact on foreign affairs casts further doubts on the degree of power of presidents. Experts say this may leave voters believing that the presidency matters little and contributes to lower turnout.

Are the choices fair?

Not from most standards. This year, the Guardian Council imposed new restrictions, including that candidates must be between forty and seventy-five years old, which disqualified many registrants. The field of candidates was already limited by an existing requirement that the president be a Shiite Muslim, which excludes minorities such as Sunni Muslims, Christians, Jews, and Baha’is.

In recent years the parliamentary elections had the lowest turnout in the history of Iran, with 42 percent. Now, many frustrated voters and politicians plan to do so boycott these elections due to limited candidate options, other dissatisfaction with governments’ treatment of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic, and frustration with the oppressive state.