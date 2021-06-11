Michael Baker International Names Les Hopper, PE, Lead Practice Regional – Transport | tidings





CARLSBAD, California., June 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Les Hopper, PE, has joined the firm as Regional Practice Transportation Manager for the Western Region. With four decades of industry experience in managing, planning and designing public and private projects, Mr. Hopper will focus on advancing Michael Baker position as a leader in the transportation industry, offering quality transportation projects and helping drive strategic growth across the firm’s 16 offices in Washington, California, Nevada AND Arizona. It will be based on the firm Carlsbad, California, office. “For more than 80 years, Michael Baker International has addressed the toughest transportation challenges of our customers with innovative solutions that support and improve our nation’s infrastructure,” said Mike Conaboy, PE, Western Regional Director at Michael Baker International. “We welcome Les and look forward to his great contributions as he collaborates with clients and colleagues across the Western Region to make a difference in our communities and our nation’s surface transportation systems.” Most recently, Mr. Hopper served as Director of Transportation Infrastructure Practice for RICK Engineering Company, with offices in California, Nevada, Arizona AND Colorado. Prior to this role, he served as California/ Nevada Head of Business Development and Transportation Services with TY Lin International, and earlier in his career he was the owner / Chief of a regional land planning and development firm. Mr. Hopper holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Chapman University IN Orange, California, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from San Diego State University. He is a former board member with WTS International and the current chair of the ACEC / SANDAG (San Diego Association of Governments) Transport Liaison Committee. He is also the former president of the San Diego Transportation Development Association (SDTDA) and the Society of American Value Engineers (SAVE). About Michael Baker International Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. signature practicescover all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction, and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state, and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportAND design-buildproject distribution Michael Baker is an industry leader that offers expertise and quality. More than 3,000 firm employees in nearly 100 countries are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli [email protected] (866) 293-4609 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/michael-baker-innamational-names-les-hopper-pe-regional-practice-lead–transportation-301310502.html SOURCES Michael Baker International







