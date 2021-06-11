Enerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS) Multiplied

New York, New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Today, Enerkon Solar International Inc. (OTC PINK: ENKS) an international holding company comprised of 6 companies incorporated in the US and UK – investing in key market segments (Renewable Energy, Solar Hydrogen Production, New Disruptive Technologies, Patents and Trademarks, Biotech , Defense and other vibrant market segments) issued the following statement through CEO MR of Companies. Benjamin Ballout who stated:

Our solar / hydrogen project Carbon County PA USA is progressing very well with a signed land lease with the option to purchase from the owner, as well as a signed NDA and ongoing technical talks between ENKS and the Siemens Hydrogen Division

Further – ENKS and the Second Phase of Companies, Compulsory Acceptance / Conversion of Limited Shares, Legal Requirements Completed – Board Resolutions, Orders To transfer the cancellation of the prepared order of all limited holders shares with automatic exchange of Preferred Shares in the conversion report mentioned in the previous issue as preferred convertible shares having an exercise option of $ 7.00 for a return to ordinary and paying a dividend of 8% in cash or in kind according to the number of shares held to be paid quarterly in arrears

In other news, Albaraklar Multi-Billion Dollar Annual Income Protection unit, Albayrak Group resumes revival following the covenant of their joint production agreement already signed on the Wattoz Stun Gun which is being held in the corporate division created between ENKS and Albaraklar called Wattoz Holdings Inc. a Wyoming Corporation – 56% owned by ENKS

In addition, ENKS is now considering investing in Cyprus with our financial partners, where we are in final talks with the Owner of an ongoing solar project (SUNCO INDUSTRIES Mr. Vladimir AGARKOV), who wants ENKS to join as a partner and investor and others who have an interest in producing Hydrogen – using both solar and wind energy, for which we will use as a source of energy, for the production and sale of Green Hydrogen to European Buyers (we already have letters of interest from external receivers)

Finally, the company states that in relation to their business in UKRAINE and in particular in relation to the ChNPP Special Exclusion Zone due to media reports and an ongoing investigation into a new incident in the country (Chernobyl) – ENKS has decided not to cancel their investment in CHNPP until we have a clear one – from environmental experts later this year We will inform Deputy Prime Minister Oleg S. Urusky who is aware of our interest in investing and developing CHNPP of our decision, with a note that we will continue to conduct our initial talks and agreements regarding the investment and development of their national 5G Network and the development of their Titanium and metals industries for which we received a letter second assessment by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister Oleg S. Urusky in terms of our interest in developing and investing in their Metal industry – over the coming months.

The above statements are prospective statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect future results that may be negative or not at all due to other circumstances or reasons. and investors, shareholders or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of the ENKS or to make any investment decision and to consider that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an ENKS approval for investment purposes as all investments have a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in the Micro cap stock markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be rely on any business decision of any kind –

The approval and permits required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investment in products that require such regulatory permits to sell and sell.

These statements are made as future statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations pertaining to them.

Enerkon Solar International Inc.

www.enerkoninternational.com

[email protected]

New headquarters in New York at:

Enerkon Solar International Inc

477 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022 USA

Tel. +1 (877) 573-7797

Tel. +1 (718) 709-7889