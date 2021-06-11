



June 11, 2021, time 15:46 As the world keeps turning, have you been watching? Test yourself with this weekly quiz question! 1. Last weekend, the G-7 nations reached a landmark agreement to raise the global minimum corporate tax rate, aiming to set it at what percentage? (A) 15 percent

(B) 40 percent

(C) 5 percent

(D) 25 percent 2. A week later, G-7 leaders are meeting for their first summit since 2019. In which British county is it taking place? (A) Cornwall

(B) Devon

(C) Somerset

(D) Dorset 3. After arriving in the UK, US President Joe Bidenwho is an Irish American quoting a line about the Easter Rebellion in 1916 against British rule, written by which Irish poet? (A) Jonathan Swift

(B) BB Yeats

(C) Nuala Ni Dhomhnaill

(D) Katharine Tynan 4. Which former Mongolian prime minister was elected president of the country this week? (A) Dangaasurengiin Enkhbat

(B) Sodnomzunduin Erdene

(C) Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

(D) Khaltmaagiin Battulga 5. According to news reports, Saudi Arabia is on track to normalize relations with which country in the near future? (A) Turkey

(B) Syria

(C) India

(D) United States 6. Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obradors The legislative majority was reduced in the election last weekend. What short name is his party known by? (A) PANALI

(B) PRD

(C) PVEM

(D) Morena 7. Which country is set to become the first to accept the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as a legal tool after passing a bill on the issue this week? (A) China

(B) El Salvador

(C) South Africa

(D) Denmark 8. The Prime Minister and Cabinet of the Central African Republics resigned on Thursday. The move was apparently in response to the re-election of which politician as president at the end of last year? (A) Anicet-Georges Dologuele

(B) Martin Ziguele

(C) Catherine Samba-Panza

(D) Faustin-Archange Touadera 9. A plane carrying the White House press corps to Europe was put on the road for six and a half hours on Tuesday due to an infection by which insects? (A) Cikada

(B) Bees

(C) Milingonat

(D) Ladybugs 10. As international forces withdraw from Afghanistan, what unusual reserve should Germany choose to send home or destroy? (A) 1,300 traditional costume bodies were dressed to celebrate the Fasching Carnival

(B) 11 tons of cured pork sausage

(C) 65,000 cans of beer and 340 bottles of wine

(D) 280 maps of Afghanistan that, due to a typographical error, incorrectly labeled a major capital of Jalalalalabad province Answers: 1. (A) 15 percent

2. (A) Cornwall

3. (B) BB Yeats

4. (C) Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh

5. (B) Syria

6. (D) Morena

7. (B) El Salvador

8. (D) Faustin-Archange Touadera

9. (A) Cikada

10. (C) 65,000 cans of beer and 340 bottles of wine. Afghans are forbidden to consume alcohol, so even though drinks should not go home, they can not stay there. 0-5: there is a big world out there! Take on global continuities by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policyThe main daily newsletter. 6-9: Excellent work! Now, dig deeper by subscribing to Foreign policyOne-stop regional newsletters: Short Africa, Short China, Short Latin America and South Asia. 10: Perfection! You are a professional who needs detailed knowledge provided in the Situation Report, our newspaper on national security and defense. Do you have feedback? Email [email protected] tell me your thoughts.

