German Greens pay attention to leadership warning against faster CO2 price rise





Leaders of Germany’s Greens on Friday issued a push by party members for a faster increase in the CO2 tax after warning that an aggressive approach to reducing emissions could push voters ahead of the September general election. On the first day of a party convention to approve their election program, a majority of delegates voted against the motion to increase the CO2 tax on oil and gas beyond 60 euros in 2023 proposed by the party leader ecologist. After running head-to-head for weeks in polls with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Conservatives, the Greens have fallen eight points back to around 20%. The decline has been blamed on a party scandal warned by Chancellor Annalena Baerbock who has also alarmed some voters with a promise to raise the price of petrol, which would mainly hurt low incomes in rural areas. “The right way to achieve effective climate protection is also about bringing a large part of society on board,” said co-leader Robert Habeck. “If we go too fast and too hard we will lose both the energy transformation project and the people.” The motion was rejected by 473 votes in favor and 219. Merkel Conservatives and their petty Social Democrat (SPD) partners introduced a carbon tax on transport and heating fuels, starting at 25 euros per tonne of CO2, this year. Current plans will see it rise to 55-65 euros per tonne of CO2 by 2026 but most parties have said a more ambitious path is needed to achieve the new climate targets. Delegates also opposed a motion by party members to lower the speed limit on the country roads, following a warning from the leadership that this would push travelers who would have to spend more time to and from work. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos