At G-7 summit, Biden wants to reconfirm US leadership for a cautious, tired West

LONDONR The first foreign trip of Joe Biden’s presidency will be much more than a few smiling photos and well-manicured communiqués.

Many see his participation in the Group of Seven summit and then in the NATO Summit next week as a single chance: not only to help normalize relations with Washington’s blue-collar allies, but also to reconfirm the shaky influence of the US and the West itself.

The visit will be overshadowed by questions about whether Biden, for all his transatlantic experience, is actually more focused on increasing competition in Beijing than on old Cold War allies across the basin.

“After Trump’s turbulent four years, Europeans now have the American leadership they always dreamed of,” said Fabrice Pothier, NATO’s former chief policy officer. “Except now history has moved on.”

G-7 leaders meet at the 2019 summit in Biarritz, France. Ian Langsdon / Pool via Reuters file

From Friday to Sunday, Biden and his team will attend the G-7 summit of major industrial nations, an international spectacle filled with the small Cornish seaside resort of Carbis Bay, in the southwest corner of England.

On Monday, he will travel to Brussels for a brief NATO summit before flying to Geneva for a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The meeting with Putin is likely to include strong words. But the G-7 will or will not make decisions that will shape US and world international relations.

‘Outdated’?

The G-7 is a club of post-war industrialized allies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Japan that first met in 1975. Russia joined in 1997, making it the G-8 , before being deported in 2014 for occupying the Crimean peninsula of Ukraine.

This year there are four guest countries: India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa.

On the agenda are the global coronavirus response, climate change, trade and technology. But Biden has made it clear that he sees the trip more broadly as an opportunity to gather allies after the cause of liberal democracy in what he sees as a fight against the authoritarianism of Chinese President Xi Jinping, a characterization Beijing rejects.

The White House says the most immediate way to do that is through the global coronavirus response to provide “an alternative to high standards, climate-friendly, transparent and rule-based, to what China has to offer,” as said national security adviser Jake Sullivan at a news conference Monday.

President Joe Biden disembarked from Air Force One after landing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Last month. File Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters

Last year has hardly been an advertisement for the West, as the US and others failed to stop the mass deaths of Covid-19 and then distributed the vaccines only locally before agreeing to donate them to other countries. poor.

Meanwhile, China has controlled the virus within its borders, its economy is booming this year and it has sought to improve its image abroad by donating or selling tens of millions of doses of vaccines.

If this is, indeed, a turning point for the West, it comes quickly as many experts wondered if the G-7 was obsolete. Then-President Donald Trump was not alone last year when he called it “a very outdated group of countries”; critics have said it is a Cold War relic, unsuitable for dealing with the complex problems of the modern world.

“The world is waiting to see if the G-7 can lead the world out of this crisis in a way that is productive,” said Leslie Vinjamuri, director of US and American programs at Chatham House, a think tank in London.

“Will the West rise up and lead and, frankly, take shots into the arms of all those people in the rest of the world who desperately need it?” she asked. “If they do not get it from the United States and from Europe, they will look at China and they will look at Russia.”

The careful world

U.S. global opinion has been born in most countries during Trump’s presidency, especially among Washington’s traditional allies, according to regular polls by the Pew Research Center, a think tank in Washington.

“Since Biden was elected, there has been” a dramatic change in America’s international image. ” Said Pew on Thursday, with Biden and U.S. public opinion reacting to a dozen key countries since he took office.

Most European leaders are undoubtedly relieved to see Trump’s backside and his caustic approach, and they have welcomed Biden’s enthusiastic multilateralism. But they will still be careful. One big reason is that European powers seem more reluctant than Biden to maintain a tough stance on China.

The European Union (EU) has suspended a major investment deal with Beijing in response to allegations of human rights abuses in China’s western province of Xinjiang, which China denies. But many see the “all together against China” confrontational approach as “counterproductive,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech in February.

Although the investment deal was broken, economic ties are deepening. China remains Germany’s largest export market, for example.

Some European officials are also wary of throwing their weight behind Biden when they fear he could easily be replaced by Trump, or someone like him, in 2024.

Others question whether Biden’s democratic call for arms is a friendly invitation or rather a directive with strings attached.

Joe Biden, then vice president, met with Vladimir Putin, then Russian prime minister, in Moscow in March 2011. Alexander Natruskin / Reuters

Europe’s economic impact has waned in recent years as the G-7’s share of the global economy has fallen from 80 per cent when it was founded to 40 per cent today. Many experts here say that Europe is increasingly becoming the new partner in trans-Atlantic relations.

Some saw evidence of this imbalance when, with little warning, Biden backed the waiver of intellectual property rights to vaccines this year. It was difficult when German Chancellor Angela Merkel came out against the move.

European experts know that “the US strategic focus is not at all in Europe, but is in a bigger, much more complicated game that is taking place with China,” said Pothier, who is now an senior adviser at the International Institute. for Strategic Studies, a London think tank.

Covid-19 approaches great

“I think it is no exaggeration to say that Friday’s G-7 is a matter of death,” former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown said at an event hosted by Chatham House this week. “His decision will determine who is vaccinated and safe and who remains unvaccinated and at risk of dying.”

After vaccinating large sections of their population, Biden and some of his allies have promised to start donating millions of doses abroad.

Brown is among those who fear that while the G-7 is likely to make progress on vaccine donations, it will not go that far, allowing China and Russia to vigorously promote their vaccine diplomacy policy.

“After a year where international cooperation has failed unjustly, we are at a turning point where history may or may not return,” Brown said.