Police officer whose mother was killed by her partner now helps victims of domestic violence

A police officer motivated by his tragic family history to support victims of domestic abuse has been honored with an MBE for his important work.

Michael Taggart, 39, a strategic domestic abuse officer with North Wales Police, was a teenager when his mother Donna Crist was murdered by his abusive stepfather Derek Evans in 1997.

At the age of 15 he dreamed of being a performer, but the death of his mothers changed everything. Mr Taggart now feels as if joining the police was predestined.

He said: It was something that would naturally evolve because I wanted to be in a position where maybe I could help people.

A police sergeant on duty, Mr. Taggarts sees it finding ways to get resources and support for victims of domestic abuse a particular challenge during the Covid-19 blockades.

With victims trapped at home with the perpetrators, Mr. Taggart worked with supermarkets and food banks to include support leaflets in the distribution of food and materials.







He also organized online seminars for hairdressers and beauticians before setting up the blockade who can come in contact with the victims.

The new Survivors Advisory Services group in North Wales also provides a victim forum to give feedback to authorities.

Mr. Taggart has previously worked directly with victims, providing defensive advice and support, and providing his own personal account of his stepfather’s abusive behavior.

I remember growing up always, screaming, arguing that we could hear him and the police were coming home, he said, describing it as the norm for his childhood.

Mr Taggart, from Rhyl, said he and his older sister Rebecca never saw the physical side of his stepfathers drinking action, but later discovered that his mother would wear wide, long-sleeved clothes for hide all the bruises she could have.

As a teenager, Mr. Taggart found himself becoming part of his abuse, with his aggressive stepfather not accepting his interests.

He took a plush in a garage and hung it on a beam and told me I would box it because only girls jump and only poofters jump men, he said.

So he made me punch this plush, but obviously I refused.







Recalling the emotional blackmail and psychological abuse, his stepfather settled in with his mother after taking an overdose and splitting up.

On one occasion she returned home after being with a friend and her drunken partner lifted her dress over her head on the street and then hit her thighs and back in front of everyone.

Mr Taggart said this gave his mother a bit of a boost and she eventually said she wanted a divorce, just for his grandmother to warn him: You have just signed your death warrant.

After visiting the bank together one day to sort out the finances, Evans went to Mrs. Crists’s apartment and stabbed her to death.

After that, Mr. Taggart missed most of his last GCSE year in school and struggled with anxiety and PTSD.

But today his role allows him to tell his story to do well, and he even uses it in new recruit training.

They have to do with the fact that they were police, but we can still be people, we can still have issues, he said.

Commenting on his mother, he added: I have heard people say: Well why did she not leave? It would have been easy to go simply because it is one of the biggest things people underestimate with a victim, it is the fact that it is not as simple as getting out the door.

There are many other things, there are many economic issues, there are many personal, there are many fears.

Mr. Taggart feels his sensitivity that helps him make a connection to the plight of the victims.

We can all learn what domestic abuse is and we can sympathize, but there is definitely a difference if you have actually experienced it, he said.

He welcomed the toughening of prison sentences in recent years Evans was released after 11 years and called for a serial stalker register to help monitor perpetrators.

His extensive work has even seen him attend a tattoo convention to share information with people who may be able to spot signs of abuse.

Mr Taggart said the difficulty some abusers face was not knowing they were being victimized, adding that it was empowering to be in a position to help.

You can provide someone with information, you can provide someone with that trust and just say: Look, you do not need to submit to this, you can overcome it, there is a way out through it and we can give you we help.

It’s just such an empowering thing to be the person who can help them and provide them with security.

Mr Taggart said becoming MBE still sounds a bit strange and admitted he thought the email notification of his honor was a joke.

He said the acquaintance was incredible but somewhat bitter, adding: Even though the mothers are not here, she clearly looks here in spirit and I am sure she would be very proud.