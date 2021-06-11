International
PH registers 6,686 new COVID-19 cases, a total of cases exceeding the 1.3M mark
MANILA, Philippines The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 6,686 new COVID-19 infections in the country on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,300,349.
In its daily affairs bulletin, DOH said it had 61,345 active cases. Of that number, 91.6 percent are mild, 4.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe, and 1.15 percent moderate. On Friday the active cases were the highest since May 8, when there were 61,673 active infections.
The DOH said 3,190 recovered, bringing survivors to 1,216,467. But 196 died, bringing the death toll to 22,507.
DOH said three labs were unable to submit their data.
Furthermore, the health department said that 127 cases previously marked as recoveries were classified as death after final confirmation.
On Thursday, 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the largest daily dose achievement.
One million were procured by Sinovac, while more than 2.2 million were Pfizer doses from the COVAX facility.
DOH on Friday warned that lying about a non-existent comorbidity to catch the vaccine could have serious consequences.
Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online conference that lying and falsifying documents to make it known that someone has a common disease is a violation of the Republic Act no. 11332, or the Infectious Diseases Reporting Act.
Falsifying a disease in the public register has appropriate penalties, as it is a violation of existing laws, Vergeire said in the Philippines.
Former Vice President Jejomar Binay, for his part, has blamed the government for creating false hopes for essential workers fighting on their way to being vaccinated for COVID-19 to return safely to their jobs.
Binay asked why the government already announced the start of vaccination of about 3.5 million workers belonging to the A4 priority group when the supply of the vaccine was not yet sufficient.
The government played a cruel joke with workers who are in dire need of finding work, returning to work to feed their families, or to protect themselves at work. Another government advertising ploy at the expense of workers, he said in a statement Friday.
Binay suggested leaving the private sector to procure and administer their vaccines themselves, without entering into a tripartite agreement with the government. inch
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share social media articles. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]