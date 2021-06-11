PH registers 6,686 new COVID-19 cases, a total of cases exceeding the 1.3M mark

MANILA, Philippines The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 6,686 new COVID-19 infections in the country on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,300,349.

In its daily affairs bulletin, DOH said it had 61,345 active cases. Of that number, 91.6 percent are mild, 4.3 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent critical, 1.7 percent severe, and 1.15 percent moderate. On Friday the active cases were the highest since May 8, when there were 61,673 active infections.

The DOH said 3,190 recovered, bringing survivors to 1,216,467. But 196 died, bringing the death toll to 22,507.

DOH said three labs were unable to submit their data.

Furthermore, the health department said that 127 cases previously marked as recoveries were classified as death after final confirmation.

On Thursday, 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the largest daily dose achievement.

One million were procured by Sinovac, while more than 2.2 million were Pfizer doses from the COVAX facility.

DOH on Friday warned that lying about a non-existent comorbidity to catch the vaccine could have serious consequences.

Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online conference that lying and falsifying documents to make it known that someone has a common disease is a violation of the Republic Act no. 11332, or the Infectious Diseases Reporting Act.

Falsifying a disease in the public register has appropriate penalties, as it is a violation of existing laws, Vergeire said in the Philippines.

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay, for his part, has blamed the government for creating false hopes for essential workers fighting on their way to being vaccinated for COVID-19 to return safely to their jobs.

Binay asked why the government already announced the start of vaccination of about 3.5 million workers belonging to the A4 priority group when the supply of the vaccine was not yet sufficient.

The government played a cruel joke with workers who are in dire need of finding work, returning to work to feed their families, or to protect themselves at work. Another government advertising ploy at the expense of workers, he said in a statement Friday.

Binay suggested leaving the private sector to procure and administer their vaccines themselves, without entering into a tripartite agreement with the government. inch

Read Next