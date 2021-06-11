Peru’s Castillo tells supporters to ‘stay vigilant’ as vote-counting tensions rise





LIMA (Reuters) – Election activist Perro Pedro Castillo called on his supporters to remain vigilant on Friday as legal squabbles over ultra-narrow vote counting fueled tensions in the Andean nation with his seemingly ready-made Socialist party. Photo Photo: Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo addresses supporters from the headquarters of the “Free Peru” party in Lima, Peru June 10, 2021. REUTERS / Liz Tasa Castillo, an elementary school teacher who has garnered support from the poorest, rural Peruvians, raised concerns about plans by the opposition to cancel the votes and demanded clarity from the electoral body on the process. “We urge the Peruvian people to remain vigilant,” he said. The comments underscored growing tensions in the copper-rich nation that has been on detectors since Sunday’s vote. Castillo has 50.2% of the vote, just ahead of right-wing Keiko Fujimori, who has made baseless allegations of fraud. Vladimir Cerron, the Marxist-Leninist leader of the Castillos Free Peru party, was even harsher, saying on Twitter that people should stand up in defense of the vote. He had previously claimed victory for Castillo in the election with a knife. With close to 99.6% of the vote counted and only one set of contested votes to be added, Castillo was about 60,000 votes ahead of Fujimori. The country’s electoral authority has not yet confirmed the victory, but most observers and some regional left-wing leaders, including from Argentina and Bolivia, have declared Castillo the winner, sparking protests by the Peruvian government. Some presidents around the world are congratulating Pedro Castillo on his victory, in other words, he has strong international legitimacy, Cerron wrote. RADICAL IMPACT Cerron, a Cuban-trained surgeon and Marxist-Leninist, is a former regional governor who could not run for president himself as he has been convicted of corruption in the past and is seen as a more radical potential influence in Castillo. Fujimori has not yet accepted the election with less than 100,000 votes remaining to be counted and her supporters have called for protests against the result. The daughter of jailed former President Alberto Fujimori, she has doubled on unfounded allegations of fraud and members of her party have said they will not accept until all votes and complaints have been counted, which could take days. Castillo himself has also stopped announcing himself the winner, though he said earlier this week that the party had assured him he would be the winner. The election has divided Peruvians bitterly, with higher-income citizens supporting Fujimori while those with lower incomes supporting Castillo, including the country’s main mining regions, worlds no. 2 copper producers. Castillo was not a member of the Free Peru party before his candidacy for the presidency. It is still unclear whether he will adopt a left-wing extremist stance on the economy if he is in power. In recent days, he has recruited Pedro Francke, a moderate left-wing economist as his adviser, who has sought to foster a more market-friendly tone. Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco AquinoEditing by Alistair Bell

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos