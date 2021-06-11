Summary of information NB COVID-19: The first phase of reopening will include part of Nova Scotia, 1 new issue

Residents of Nova Scotia County Cumberland will be welcomed into the province after 75 percent of eligible New Brunswickers have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard announced on Friday.

The CVID-19 Cabinet and All-Party Cabinet Committee decided to include Cumberland County in Phase 1 of the province path to green because of the low number of cases, she said.

New Brunswick originally planned to open its borders only to Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador and Avignon and Tmiscouata, Que., During Phase 1 of the plan, released last month.

Under the relaxed restrictions, visitors from the regions involved will not have to isolate or test, but travel registration will still be required.

As of Friday, 73.6 percent of those aged 12 and over have been vaccinated with their first dose. Another 9,664 people still need to take their first dose to reach the 75 percent threshold for Phase 1.

The rest of Nova Scotia will not be included until the province reaches Phase 2, when 20 percent of New Brunswickers age 65 and older have received a second dose. It is currently scheduled for July 1st.

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs said the hopefully cheaper trip within the Atlantic region could begin sooner.

“Nova Scotia is certainly improving steadily, the PEI position is a little different, but again they want to open up the same way we were before, and I’m been talking to both prime ministers about how we think we can “the time and where we would be, and our health officials are talking, because it would be good to be in line with the criteria, and that would always give us great confidence to meet a threshold and a date after that.”

During a news conference Friday, Nova Scotia Prime Minister Iain Rankin said he was actively talking to other prime ministers about the reopening. He told CBC News he was scheduled to speak with Higgs later in the day.

People canbook an appointment onlinethrough Horizon Network or VitalHealth clinics or by contacting aparticipating pharmacy.

A detailed list of walking clinics, including locations, dates and times isavailable online.

The online vaccination booking tool will be adjusted

The province’s online vaccination booking tool is “being adjusted” to let people know once again whether they are choosing a Modernavaccine or a Pfizer-BioNTechvaccine, the Department of Health said Friday.

For now, the website only shows that the meeting they are booking offers an mRNA (sent ribonucleic acid) vaccine, which are both Moderna and Pfizer.

Asked if this is depriving him of the ability to give informed consent to a vaccine if people do not find out what they are getting until they go to the clinic, department spokesman Shawn Berry said the website would be updated “to be clear which brand of mRNA. “

The provincial vaccination booking tool currently only tells people they are booking an mRNA vaccine, not whether it is Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech. (New Brunswick Government)

But for people booking their second stroke, they may “feel safe” about the wet vaccine, he said.

“They work the same way and have similar levels of security and effectiveness,” Berry said in an email statement. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization has shown that these two vaccines are interchangeable. “

“Think of it like the flu season every year, when individuals get their flu vaccine they can get a vaccine from another manufacturer, yet they protect against the same types.”

Asked what would happen if someone did not want the vaccine to be offered at the meeting for which they booked, Berry simply reiterated that “the person can feel safe receiving either the mRNA vaccine”.

The booking tool was changed Monday when booking for second doses was announced, Berry said. The fix was happening Friday, he said.

Mobile vaccination clinics

Public Health is offering vaccine clinics at some pharmacies on Friday and Saturday to make it as easy as possible for people to get their first dose of a vaccine.

Vacation clinics, which do not require an appointment, are as follows:

Fredericton: Drug Mart Shoppers at 440 King St. on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Moncton: Drug Mart Shoppers in St. George St. on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saint John: Drug Mart Shoppers on Lansdowne Ave. 57 on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Several open vaccine clinics will be open to New Brunswickers eligible in Fredericton, Saint John and Moncton this weekend. (Ulfiana Dinar / Reuters)

Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists Association, said all it takes to find a place is to walk with a medical card.

“We are seeing the demand for first doses decrease, which is a natural thing that is happening in all provinces,” Reid said.

The group of people who were rolling up their sleeves once the vaccine became available have already been vaccinated, he said, so now the goal is to reach a new group of New Brunswickers who are less motivated or unable to get the vaccine anymore. early.

“You want to make it as easy as possible for those who can face some obstacles to get out and get their first shot,” Reid said.

The province had set a June 7 target to start reopening, as long as 75 percent of the eligible population had been vaccinated with their first dose.

That goal was lost, with only 70.3 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and over taking their first dose that day. As of Friday, the vaccination rate was 73.6 percent.

Reid said visitors to the clinics will not choose which vaccine to get, but that it will be the Moderna vaccine or Pfizer-BioNTech.

Those under 18 will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Jake Reid, executive director of the New Brunswick Pharmacists Association, said the pharmacy clinics will offer Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines but people will not choose. (Submitted by Jake Reid)

Public Health is hosting another series of clinics this weekend. They include:

Friday:

Bouctouche, JK Irving Center. Walking from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fredericton, Brookside Mall. Walking from 12 to 8 p.m.

St. John, Exhibition Park. Walking from, from 5 pm to 7 pm

On Saturday:

Grand Manan Community Center. Walking from 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Sunday:

St. Stephen, Garcelon Civic Center, Walking from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

97 active cases

New Brunswick has a new case of COVID-19, Public Health announced on Friday.

The person in their 50s is in the Fredericton area, Zone 3, and is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

There are now 97 active cases of respiratory disease.

Three people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including one in an intensive care unit. Another person is hospitalized outside the province in an intensive care unit.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, New Brunswick has had 2,284 confirmed cases, 2,142 recoveries and 44 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 348,837 tests were completed, including 1,336 on Thursday.

Mandatory testing of long-term care personnel

New Brunswick implemented mandatory testing for unvaccinated workers at several long-term care institutions this week, according to Social Development spokesman Jeremy Trevors.

This is a week later than Minister Bruce Fitch announced May 27 in response to low “unacceptable” vaccination levels.

As of Friday, the department had received results from 13 of the province’s 563 facilities, Trevors said.

That included approximately 87 tests, he said. None was positive.

Asked if any employees refused the test, Trevors indicated two.

He did not answer questions about what happened to those individuals.

Unvaccinated workers are required to take a rapid COVID-19 test every day if they work in a facility where less than half of the staff have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Thirty-six facilities still have less than 50 percent of vaccinated workers, provincial figures show.

A total of 77.1 percent of long-term care personnel are now reported to have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Information on vaccination rates in long-term care institutionsis available online.

Summary of Atlantis COVID

New Scotland reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and the 89th death of COVID province. There are 143 active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed three new cases and has 54 active cases.

Prince Edward Island has not reported any new cases since June 3 and there are still four active cases.

Recent public expositions

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to coronavirus in the Fredericton area, Area 3:

Big Ax Brewery and food truck , 537 Otis Dr., Nackawic, June 4, between 6 and 8 p.m.

Boston Pizza , 1230 Prospect St., Fredericton, June 2, between 4pm and 6pm

Burger King, 570 Crossing of the Two Nations, Fredericton, June 2 between noon and 2 p.m.

Public Health is offering the COVID-19 test to anyone who has been to a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents can look for a test online or call Tele-Care 811.

People who experience one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public expositions

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so much so that it has stopped ranking them individually in its daily news release.

or detailed list of possible exposures, including locations and dates, is available on the COVID-19 government website. Updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People worried that they may have COVID-19 symptoms may take an online self-assessment test.

Public Health says the symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening of chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Liquid nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet.

People with one of those symptoms should: