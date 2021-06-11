



Germany on Friday moved to ensure women are represented at the top levels of some of Europe’s largest publicly traded companies, advancing a move in Parliament that would set a quota for women on management boards. According to the proposal approved by Parliament, public companies in Germany with four or more board members would be required to have a female board member, and government-controlled firms with boards of three or more members would also be required to have a wife. The move is expected to take final passage from Germany’s upper house this summer. Companies will face financial penalties for non-compliance with the new law. Highly qualified women still often come out against glass ceilings, said Justice and Family Affairs Minister Christine Lambrecht. This is a historic moment for women in Germany and at the same time offers an excellent opportunity for both society and companies.

The government said 66 private sector companies, 21 of which do not yet have women on their management boards, will be affected by the new rules. Included in the law is free time for executive board members who choose to take sick leave or care for a newborn or family member. In approving the proposal, Germany is building a 2015 law requiring some of Europe’s largest companies to give women 30 percent of oversight positions. We already saw with the quota for supervisory boards introduced in 2015, quota regulations have an effect, said Ms. Lambrecht. The new regulations will have an impact on the entire economy. Pending the adoption of new legislation by Parliaments, six German companies, including Adidas and Bayer, appointed women to their boards of directors before the law was passed. according to a recent study by FidAR, an initiative that advocates more women on advisory boards. More than half of the countries’ largest listed corporations, the report said, still do not have women on their boards. Women have a lot of potential that neither German companies nor our society can do without, said a former family minister, Franziska Giffey, in November, before the proposed law reached Parliament.

According to a 2020 survey by the AllBright Foundation, women occupy only 12.8 percent of the seats on the boards of the 30 largest firms in the blue chip DAX index in Germany. Surprisingly, Germany is such a superpower when you look at these figures, said Janina Kugel, who served as chief human resources officer and board member at Siemens for five years. The question is, will it remain a superpower if things do not change in many respects but also when it comes to diversity? I would suspect that. For Ms. Kugel, the new law is an important but not sufficient signal. Equality, she said, is 50 percent. As long as Simone Menne can be remembered, the number of women in senior management positions has been more or less the same, she said in an interview in January. The proposal approved by the German Parliament is a kind of wake-up call for leading male companies and managers to really consider changing their behavior, said Ms. Menne, a former chief financial officer on Lufthansa’s board of directors and current board member of BMW and Deutsche Post. It’s a myth that there are not enough qualified women, she said. We are not pushing men aside; it is the opposite, we must work together. Melissa Eddy contributed to reporting.

