Policy Summary: Promise of Vaccine Donation Begins G7 Summit of Leaders

Canada will contribute 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to low-income countries through financial support and waiving future deliveries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make the announcement Sunday at the end of a meeting of G7 leaders in Cornwall, England.

It will be a combination of some in cash and some in kind, Ralph Goodale, Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, said on Friday. Canada’s global number is up to 100 million.

And we acknowledge that even with all the countries that do their part, this is still not enough. So more will be required, but this is a starting point.

The announcement will be part of a promise by G7 leaders to supply at least one billion doses in total to other countries. Most of the G7 contributions, including Canadas, will be sent to COVAX, an alliance led by the World Health Organization that is working to ensure equal access to vaccines.

Europe correspondent Paul Waldie reports on vaccine development and the G7 summit here.

Correspondent Comments, European Correspondent Paul Waldie: A seaside resort in a remote corner of England seemed like a difficult place for a G7 leaders summit, but Cornwall is proving to be a welcome retreat for the first face-to-face meeting these leaders have had since the COVID pandemic -19. For Prime Minister Trudeau, it is a chance to rub his shoulders with some of Canada’s most important allies, and while COVID has been a major topic on the first day of the meeting, other issues have been raised. Mr Trudeau and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met briefly to discuss trade, and they agreed that a Canada-UK free trade agreement was possible in less than three years. This is an ambitious plan, given that it took Canada and the European Union approximately nine years to reach a trade agreement. Maybe it was summer weather and sandy beaches.

Prime Ministers’ Day at the G7

At the G7 summit in Cornwall, the official Prime Minister’s schedule said he would meet individually with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, then attend the official summit welcoming ceremony and photo of the G7 family. He would attend a G7 working session entitled Building Back Better: Recovery for All and then attend a reception hosted by the British Prime Minister. The schedule included another G7 family photo, followed by a dinner of G7 leaders.

G7 SUMMIT COMMENT:

Campbell Clark (Globe and Post Office) on defensive globalism, G7 leaders feel the need for a first pandemic: It is a fitting symbol that the most debated issue going to the Group 7 leaders summit in England is whether rich countries that spent a year in a first war, with lots of zero for PPE and vaccines can now help inoculate Part other of the world. The pandemic within their borders is increasingly being brought under control, but now for their personal interest, the industrialized countries of the world must reach the less controllable space outside, knowing that the COVID-19 pandemic does not end for them if the virus continues to spread elsewhere.

Doug Saunders (Globe and Mail) in COVID-19 dual cure in the world: If you live in Canada, the United States, Israel, Australia or the wealthier parts of Asia, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to occur this year. Vaccination is happening with such unprecedented speed and efficiency in these countries that life will probably return to normal in the fall. For those living in less affluent countries, however, the recovery has not even begun. In the less prosperous parts of Asia, Africa, and the Americas, there have been vaccines barely produced or distributed to vaccinate more than one piece, and there are limited resources to distribute them.

TODAY ACTIVITIES

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney says his government is working on a legal strategy to recover losses from the failed Keystone XL pipeline, including a possible lawsuit under the North American Free Trade Agreement that could take place as early as this month. next. The Alberta government, which invested in the project with the Calgary-based pipeline builder TC Energy Corp. last year, estimates the provinces’ losses would be about $ 1.3 billion.

GREEN CAUCUS DOWN One-on-two Green Party MP Jenica Atwin is crossing the floor to sit with the Liberals less than two years after her Green primary election in New Brunswick and just weeks after criticizing key policies. government. The move leaves the Greens with just two MPs in the House of Commons, and none outside British Columbia.

CLEAR ARGI An investigation by the Federal Lobbying Commissioner reveals Rob Silver, the wife of Prime Minister Katie Telford’s chief of staff, had several conversations with senior government officials seeking policy changes on behalf of his employer, but concludes that Mr. Silver did not violate federal lobbying laws.

WE DON’T GET TO CHARITY Charity was poorly equipped to run a voluntary student grant program that the federal government submitted to it last year, says the Ethics committee of the House of Commons.

CALL FOR QUESTIONS The Liberal federal government is facing calls for an independent inquiry following allegations that the military failed to respond to a complaint three years ago that Iraqi forces trained by Canadian troops had committed war crimes.

QUEBEC-ONTARIO BORDER OPEN QUICKLY OPENED :: LEGAULT The border between Quebec and Ontario, closed since April to reduce COVID-19 transmission, is likely to reopen within days, Says Quebec Prime Minister Franois Legault. From the Citizen of Ottawa.

NO SAN CANADA DAY HOLIDAYS NV VICTORIA The British Columbia capital has canceled Canada Day celebrations after the mayor and council concluded that marking the day would undermine Victoria’s reconciliation efforts.

McNEIL HIRED Former Nova Scotia Prime Minister Stephen McNeil has a new job. Details here By CBC.

PLETT DEMANDS ALBANIAN FEATHER REGULATION Leader Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett has asked the Prime Minister whether it is acceptable for a member of the Red House to hold an eagle feather when speaking in the Senate, saying concerned that the use of this type of supporter might be against the rules. By CBC.

LIDERT

Conservative leader Erin OToole remarks at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce event.

Green Party leader Annamie Paul holds a press conference on the G7 summit.

OPINION

Robyn Urback (Globe and Mail) on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is ready to fight discrimination against Muslims as long as they do not live in Quebec: It had certainly not been lost by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the same symbols that ostensibly made the Afzaal family a target for the man now charged with their murders and attempted murder in London, Ont., Would have made them also inappropriate. for certain jobs in Quebec. In fact, 15-year-old Yumna could have grown up almost everything she wanted in Canada, except for a teacher on one of Quebec’s French-speaking boards, if she had chosen to wear the hijab. Bill 21 is clearly legalized discrimination, and would almost certainly be in violation of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms if Prime Minister Franois Legault had not provided it with the independent clause in advance when he introduced it. Years ago. Since then, Mr Trudeau along with other opposition leaders have tossed out information about the legislation, being careful not to wake up the majority in Quebec who consider religious symbols to be favorably banned.

Vaughn Palmer (Sun and Vancouver) on why the federal government is essential to BC NDP governments childcare commitments: Currently only about 20 percent of children under the age of 12 have access to child care services. Chen estimates that by early 2028, the province will need to create an additional 53,000 spaces just for kids four and under. To completely close the gap, it looks like the New Democrats will rely on hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding. The Trudeau government recently pledged $ 30 billion in five-year child care funds, distributed across the country. The provincial government has been building itself since 2018, Chen told the House, perhaps forgetting those federally funded pilot projects at $ 10 a day. The federal government partnership will be essential to help us continue with our momentum to build this new social program. As things stand today, the province will need all the dollars it can get from Ottawa.

