Blue-green algae likely to be responsible for water pollution in Grand Lake – Halifax

It has not been confirmed yet, but a bloom of blue-green algae is likely to blame for a water pollution in Grand Lake that sent a person to hospital and killed two dogs.

Staff from the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change took samples at the lake Thursday after an emergency alert was sent early that morning advising people to stop using water immediately for drinking, brushing teeth, showering, boating and swimming.

Fire officials later confirmed that two dogs had died that night, one of whom entered the lake and one of them went alone next to him. A woman who came in to rescue the dog was taken to hospital.

On Friday afternoon, Deputy Secretary Julie Towers said staff did a combination of tests on samples, taken from Grand Lake and Fish Lake, which is connected by a funnel.

Towers said they conducted rapid tests for toxins associated with blue-green algae, which returned negatively, but she said it is not surprising because it can be tricky to detect.

As we know, the (weather) conditions had changed considerably between the two days. Especially with the wind, it disperses things, she said. Whoever was there would have seen the waves. There was a lot of movement yesterday.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, are a natural freshwater algae. During the summer, it grows quickly and widely, also known as a bloom.

Towers noted that the first reactors to initially participate in the lake took pictures, which showed a vivid glow associated with algae blooms.

Deputy Minister Julie Towers with the Department of Environment and Climate Change offers some updates on water sample testing from Shubenacadie Grand Lake. pic.twitter.com/foio0gOCTo – Jesse Thomas (@jessethomasHFX) June 11, 2021

She also said the symptoms of the woman who was hospitalized and the two dogs that died were consistent with contact with the blue-green algae.

She said tests were also being done to detect metals and other chemical contaminants, which were sent to the testing lab. These results should be returned on Monday or Tuesday.

Towers said staff continue to take samples Friday. Advice not to use water will remain in place over the weekend.

Blue-green algae can harm humans and pets.

Even if they were not blue-green algae, Towers said it is important for people to become familiar with algae blooms as the weather continues to heat up.

Algae, like any plant, respond to heat, she said.

Warmer climate changes were taking place, they were seeing effects. “I would doubt that there would be more flourishing in more areas, so I think it is important that people are informed about the possible effects.”

People who swim in water contaminated by blue-green algae may experience itching and irritation of the skin and eyes, allergy symptoms such as straw fever, urticaria, rash and blisters. Those who drink it can get headaches, fever, diarrhea, vomiting, cramps, muscle aches, joint pain and liver damage.

Reports of toxic blooms in Atlantic Canada have increased in recent years, with veterinarians issuing public warnings when dogs die suddenly. Alsoshte is also increasingly common for top health medical officials to issue counseling in early summer to warn people to check water bodies and coastlines for algae when warm weather arrives.

The journal Nature recently published a study of nearly 400 lakes in the United States and Europe, where oxygen levels have dropped over the past four decades. The authors argued that declining oxygen levels could lead to increased algae blooms, and they linked the trend to warmer temperatures and decreased water clarity due to human activities.

The municipality provides water

Both Halifax Water and East Hants Municipality have stressed that municipal water continues to be safe to drink, and only those who have water sources directly from the lake are at risk.

While most wells are safe, homeowners with wells 30 feet deep or less, and located within 60 feet of Grand Lake, should not use their well water for drinking.

Cameron Deacoff, a surface water quality specialist at the Department of Environment and Climate Change, labels a water bottle before taking samples from Grand Lake.

It is not clear how many people have been affected by the water council, but Jesse Hulsman, director of infrastructure and operations for the municipality, said there are likely to be hundreds.

If you were pulling out of lake water or river level, you were creating ways to support you over the weekend, he said.

People in need of water can get some at the East Hants Water Center on Fridays until 8pm, and on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 8am to noon and from 5pm to 8pm.

If you need water, we can help you! Water is available at the East Hants Water Center today from 1pm to 8pm. Please bring your container and fill it!

Also, @cocacola_ca has kindly donated bottled water for the convenience of those affected by this water issue. https://t.co/ZdBGlyLU5G – East Hants Municipality (@EastHantsNS) June 11, 2021

People should bring their own containers to fill with water and COVID-19 protocols should be followed. Coca-Cola has also donated some bottled water, Hulsman said.

Eleanor Roulston, the mayor, said they also discussed the potential opening of shower facilities at the water center for people affected.

For those people who are affected, this is certainly a major concern, she said.

Due to the Great Lakes situation, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said all types of fishing have been suspended in the Great Lakes Basin, which spans the entire length of the Shubenacadie River.

Please avoid these areas and remember that eating contaminated fish can cause serious illness or be fatal, the department said in a tweet.

– with files from Jesse Thomas and The Canadian Press