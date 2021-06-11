48 foreign-made pistols, ammunition seized in Amritsar, suspected of holding militants





Punjab police on Thursday evening seized a large warehouse of foreign-made pistols and arrested an arms smuggler suspected of being linked to Pakistan-based terror clothing and pro-Khalistan elements based in the US, Canada and the UK. He was operating under the guidance of a U.S.-based administrator, police said. The weapons were intended to carry out terrorist activities across the country, Punjab General Director of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said on Friday. Jagjit Singh alias Jaggu, 25, from the village of Purian Kalan in Batala, was arrested near Kathunangal, Amritsar, on Thursday evening by a team of Punjab internal security wing, State Special Operation Cell State, Amritsar, Gupta said. According to an official announcement, the special cell of the state operation seized an i-20 car (PB-06-AN-7016) at a naka (checkpoint) on the Amritsar-Batala road in Kathunangal village and two nylon bags containing 48 foreign products pistols were found, along with magazines and ammunition. The secret memory included Turkey made 19 Zigana pistols (9 mm), 37 magazines and 45 bullets; nine pistols made in China with 0.30 holes and 22 magazines; 19-star brand pistol with .30, 38 magazines and 148 cartridges; and a 9 mm Italian Baretta pistol and two magazines, according to the announcement. DGP said one case under Sections 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 20 of the Illegal Activity (Prevention) Act and 120, 120-B of the IPC and 25 of the Weapons Act has been registered. Further investigation is ongoing to uncover the entire connection, he said. The DGP said preliminary investigations revealed that Jagjit had been led by Darmanjit Singh, alias Darman Kahlon, a former US-based gangster, to collect the load of the weapon. During his stay in Dubai from 2017 to 2020, Jagjit had been in contact with Darman, who motivated him to work for him, he said. The smuggler’s smuggler, Darman, allegedly charged Jagit to collect and hide the load of the weapon and wait for further instructions, the DGP said, adding that open orders to Darman, an outlaw declared in Punjab, had been taken. . Darman, who originally belonged to Talwandi Khumman village in Amritsar, was involved in various criminal activities in Punjab before fleeing to the US in 2017. He facilitated the escape of Harwinder Singh gangster, alias Mannu, from police custody in 2017. A The FIR was registered on June 12, 2017, at the Batala Civil Lines police station and Darman was declared a lawbreaker in January 2020, the notice said. During his stay in America in 2020, Darman funded a criminal group in Punjab with 2 loop to buy illegal weapons for carrying out anti-India activities, the statement said, adding that 10 members of his group were arrested from the Amritsar special operation cell and seven pistols were taken from their possession. A related FIR was registered on November 10, 2020, at the Amritsar special operations police station. Punjab police have destroyed 44 terror modules over the past four years, the DGP said. In addition, 283 terrorists / criminals were arrested and 21 rifles, 163 pistols / pistols, 38 hand grenades, 10 drones, 5 satellite phones, 2 radios and RDX were seized during this period, the DGP added.

