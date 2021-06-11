Guterres: Vaccines should be considered ‘global public good’





Speaking via video link in London, Secretary General Antnio Guterres said there was no other way to defeat a virus spreading to all developing countries like wildfire and changing risks, except through fair, mass vaccination, adding that shooting should be available and affordable for all. This is not only a matter of honesty and justice, but it is also a matter of efficiency, he said, noting that mutations obey Darwin’s laws of evolution which means that the worst viruses tend to survive, multiply and eventually inactivate vaccines. Vaccination programs so far have been uneven and very unfair, the UN chief said. Reasons for hope Mr Guterres said he was encouraged by the announcement made ahead of the G7, by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) together with the World Bank, the World Health Organization (who) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), in connection with a $ 50 billion program to support the birth of vaccination in developing countries. He was also outraged by recent announcements by the United States and the United Kingdom to donate more than half a billion doses to nations less able to afford them. Mr Guterres welcomed the announcement by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons that he expects the G7 to deliver the billion doses promised by the end of the summit. In the fight against the virus We are at war with coronavirus, he said, which continues to cause tremendous suffering and destroy the global economy. To defeat the virus, we must increase our weapons, he added, calling for a global vaccination plan. The Secretary-General spoke of his proposal that the vaccine-producing countries be merged into an emergency task force supported by the WHO, the GAVI vaccine alliance and international financial institutions to define and implement a plan. We really need those who have the power to organize an effective response to COVID and the only way to be effective that guarantees that everyone will be vaccinated sooner rather than later, he said. Climate action of the G7s The UN chief said climate action was his next priority for the first G7 personal meeting since the pandemic began, as average global temperatures continue to rise, almost to the point where the international scientific community says it is the limit to avoid catastrophic developments. . To some extent, we are on the brink of the abyss and we need to make sure the next step is in the right direction, he said, calling on the G7 to create a net global zeroing by 2050; adaptation to support the sustainability of the population and societies; and for developing countries funded so that they aim to mitigate and address the impacts of climate change already on them. Paving the way forward In closing, the Secretary General expressed the hope that the G7 meeting will pave the way for new and important decisions in the future. I think it is absolutely essential to guarantee that through COP 26[UN climate conference] in Glasgow, he said, warning that it could prove to be the last chance to make the right decisions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos