The world responds kindly as father’s revenge payment for child support goes viral

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Now you have seen the story of Virginia’s father who threw 80,000 cents out of his 18-year-old daughter’s house in Henrico and told her mother it was his last child support payment.

“It’s not just my mom he’s trying to embarrass, it’s also me and my sister, and it’s boring that he didn’t consider it before he did it,” 18-year-old Avery Sanford told CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett.

The story went viral after it was posted on WTVR.com, not just because of the video of the man tossing the coins, but because of what Avery and her mother did with the money.

They donated cash to him Secure port, a Henrico-based nonprofit organization that helps survivors of sexual and domestic violence and human trafficking.

“Going back and donating that money to mothers and children in need, I feel like it really turns this situation into a positive one. You can learn from it,” Avery said.

But the story does not end here.

“I’ve been in fundraising for over 20 years. I’ve never experienced anything like this. Safe Harbor has never experienced anything like it,” said Mary Maupai, Development Director at Safe Harbor. “This one will be safe for books.”

As news of the penny deposit and subsequent donation returned from WTVR.com, on national news websites, on cable news networks, Avery’s kindness and benevolence echoed with people all over the world.

Those people arrived at Safe Harbor.

“Our online donation site just exploded,” Maupai said. “We have received over $ 47,000 in donations locally, nationally, internationally to the UK and beyond.”

As the story continues to spread, Safe Harbor and people assisted by nonprofits continue to benefit.

“It was really incredible. First, both mother and daughter took this situation and made such a positive incident. And it was just a blessing for so many survivors, but also for the good of the people,” Maupai said. . “It’s nice to see people from all over the world praising this young person and saying that this is amazing what you have done.”

The waiting list at Safe Harbor has grown in length as the pandemic affected the lives and mental health of so many people. Maupai said the sudden influx of donations will help them help more people.

“The timing of this could not be better,” she said of donations that offset recent cuts in government funding. “We are very grateful. I will actually meet my mother on Monday and I look forward to sharing with her what her good deeds have done and to sharing with her daughter only the wonderful blessings she has given to people. and the tremendous amount of goods that come from it. “

Avery Sanford’s mother, Raven Sickal, also sent the CBS 6 statement Friday in response to the spill:

“When I read about donations, I cried,” Sickal said. “It made us both very emotional. This achievement has been amazing and the good thought and gestures have been beyond anything we expected. We just wanted to turn this around and that was exactly what we did.”

