Southern Ocean in Antarctica Becomes Fifth Official Ocean of the WorldExBulletin





footprint Alexander Gerst / ESA through Getty Images

Alexander Gerst / ESA through Getty Images Most of us learned about the world’s oceans in elementary school. It has the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian and Arctic. Now, there is a sea change ahead. Thanks to National Geographic, you will soon see a fifth ocean on your maps. It is now officially recognizing the Southern Ocean, the waters that revolve around Antarctica, marking the first time the organization has made such a change since it began mapping over a century ago. On World Ocean Day earlier this week, National Geographic announced the difference, which many scientists and researchers have unofficially acknowledged for decades. “Traditionally, it has been the fourth [oceans] determined primarily by land mass, “Alex Tait, geographer of the National Geographical Association, told NPR All things considered. “We think it’s important to add this fifth ocean region because it is so unique and because we want to bring attention to all areas of the ocean.” National Geographic has produced maps, atlases, and globes since 1915. But this is the first time they are drawing up a new map that will rebuild the oceans. The move reaches recognition of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the Southern Ocean in 1999, when it won approval from the American Geographical Names Board. The change made waves for experts already familiar with the area. For example, he caught Cassandra Brooks, an assistant professor of environmental studies at the University of Colorado, Boulder, out of murder. “To be completely honest with you, I was more surprised because I had always thought of the Southern Ocean as its ocean,” Brooks says. “I think most of the scientists working there really understand how the Southern Ocean is its thing.” But the South is special, according to Brooks, who has spent more than 15 years of her career studying Antarctica. Defined is defined by the powerful Antarctic Circular current, a critical current that it says helps regulate the Earth’s climate. Brooks says she thinks of the Southern Ocean as “lungs” or “heart.” The ocean is “pumping water across the world’s oceans,” she says. Both Tait and Brooks hope this new acquaintance will create more awareness of a region that is often forgotten. “Antarctica is so far away that most people do not think about it every day. They are not seeing how important it is to literally survive,” Brooks says.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos