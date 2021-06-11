Alumnus studies genetic factors for Alzheimer’s disease FIU News

More than 50 million people worldwide have dementia, according to World Health Organization. Families with a loved one battling Alzheimer’s disease – the most common form of dementia – testify to the devastating effects of memory loss, confusion and inability to perform daily tasks.

Kunkle was born and raised in a small town in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. He loved nature and was interested in environmental science, which led him to pursue a bachelor’s degree in geo-environmental studies at the University of Shippensburg. In 2005, Kunkle was admitted to Stempel College, where he completed dual master’s degrees in epidemiology and environmental health and later a Ph.D. in public health.

Today, Kunkle is an assistant professor in the Human Genetics Department of the Dr. Foundation. John T. Macdonald and the John P. Hussman Institute for Human Genomics at the University of Miami (UM). In this role, he directs analysts, writes grants and research papers, and investigates the causes of complex diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.

FIU News sat down with Kunkle to find out what made him interested in a career in the genetic epidemiology of complex disease and what advice he would give to students.

What sparked your interest in working towards finding a cure for a disease like Alzheimer’s disease?



While a student at the University of Shippensburg, my grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease – she was in her 60s. That really affected me. She was great as a grandfather to my two younger brothers and me. She just did what grandpa and grandpa do. She was patient, empathetic and showed unconditional love for her nephews. Also, overall, she was a very kind person and seemed like everyone loved her. Everyone called it ‘heart’.

What changes did you see in what motivated you to pursue a career in public health?



As the disease progressed, she simply was not the happy, departing person I had known. She seemed withdrawn and had difficulty speaking. And it got to the point where she could not remember who I was or even knew who my grandfather was – the person she had been married to for over 50 years. And it was sad for the whole family, especially to see my grandfather and father suffering all.

It made me realize how devastating a disease like this can be because it lasts for years beyond diagnoses and gradually gets worse. It is very difficult for families and carers. My grandfather on my mother side was suffering from dementia years later, and that was just as difficult for our family. So it just reinforced my desire to try and understand the causes of dementia and make a difference in fighting and hopefully preventing these diseases.

How did you get the experience needed to get here where you are today?

Stempel College helped me gain practical research experience while assisting a large faculty. I was also able to gain real-world experience in places like the Miami-Dade County Department of Health, where I participated in an internship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These opportunities helped me understand what it would be like to work in a health department and what I would do if I followed the research side. The research side interested me more as it allowed me to investigate complex diseases and taught me how to ask the right questions.

Stempel College also exposed me to various aspects of public health – I learned about epidemiology, social and environmental health risk factors, population health inequalities, and how each plays a role in complex diseases. I also got biostatistical knowledge to be able to analyze the data.

Overall, I felt like my master’s degree in public health program gave me a good foundation on how to solve these questions. However, I did not have the credentials needed to lead my studies, so I later pursued a doctorate in public health at Stempel College.

What kind of work are you doing now?



In 2011, after finishing my doctoral program, I was hired as a postdoctoral researcher at UM, working alongside a renowned Alzheimer’s disease researcher – Dr. Margaret Pericak-Vance. This work helped me learn about genetic epidemiology and how genetics can affect diseases like Alzheimer’s. It also led to a historical publication in Genetics of Nature, where I ran a large study with the International Alzheimer’s Genomics Project (IGAP) that found some new genetic factors for Alzheimer’s disease.

Since then, I have worked as a professor and researcher at UM. There is currently considerable inequality about the amount of genetic data we have on different populations in the US

One of the main focuses of my current research is to try and increase the amount of genetic data we have on unsolicited populations such as Black and Hispanic populations, as they are at increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease compared to non-white populations. Hispanic. We know some genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s differ by descent, but more research is needed. These changes can be influenced by social and environmental factors that interact with genetics to influence disease risk. I am also interested in collecting data that helps answer why these differences exist at risk among populations.

What would you say to someone who wants to get involved in the work you are doing?

I think having an open, curious mind and trying to learn different aspects of public health is essential. Make sure you have an exposure in many areas of public health like environmental health and biostatistics. Understanding the social and biological aspects of public health is important. Try to get a well-rounded experience.