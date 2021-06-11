It’s all ruined: Young woman caught in Belarus Clampdown





MOSKW It was a small step away from finishing law school. Postgraduate life was dawning, seemingly full of promise. Friends planned parties and summer vacations. But Sofia Sapega, 23, instead now sits in a cell in Belarus, showing how life can be suddenly stopped by the latest harsh pivot in Belarusian and Russian politics, even for a young woman who was relatively non-political, according to acquaintances. Ms Sapega was arrested last month after Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair flight into the countries’ airspace while she was traveling between Greece and Lithuania. Belarusian authorities have not officially revealed their charges, but, unofficially, the reason for her arrest seems quite clear: her crime was having a boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, who was prominent in the opposition of post-Soviet countries . The two stopped together while returning from vacation.

All the students in our group were shocked and upset, said Katsiaryna Shafranovich, a classmate of Ms. Sapegas at the European University of Humanities in Lithuania. Some students do not pass the exams and do not graduate. But this is different. This is not right.

The two students partnered with an aunt during a five-year law school course at the university, which was forced to relocate to Vilnius, Lithuania, after Belarusian authorities closed the school in 2004. Understand the situation in Belarus Belarus in the spotlight. the forced landing of a commercial flight on Sunday, is being seen by some countries as a state kidnapping demanded by its strong president, Alexander G. Lukashenko. Election results and protests. It came less than a year after they were Belarusiansmet with a violent police crackdown as they protested the results of an election that many Western governments ridiculed as a hoax. Forced landing of the aircraft. Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, diverted to Minsk with the intention of stoppingRoman Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident journalist. Who is Roman Protasevich? In a video released by the government, Mr Protasevich confessed to taking part in organizing the riots last year, but friends say the confession was made under duress.

Goes a girl with her dreams, her desire to finish university, to have her life, Ms. Shafranovich said of her classmate. Now it is all ruined. While the Belarusian authorities have detained Mrs. Sapega, the real target of the security services, according to opposition leaders, was Mr Protasevich, 26, a journalist and activist.

If Mr Protasevich is convicted of certain terrorist charges, he could be executed. Belarusian authorities have a history of targeting relatives and loved ones of prominent dissidents. It is unclear how long Ms. Sapega could remain in prison. The capriciousness of justice and its human cost in the case of Mrs. Sapegas focused this week when her mother provided the BBC with letters she had written from detention in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. She wrote that she felt tortured by what she lacked in life. I should have defended my dissertation today and gone to a restaurant with Roma in the evening to drink champagne, she wrote. Instead, she had biscuits and tea only in her cell, the BBC reported. It is so sad to think that so many things will happen in life that I will miss it, she wrote. I didn’t want to write about it, but I have no one to share things with and I couldn’t stop myself. I’m sorry.

The couple had flown from Athens to Vilnius on May 23rd. In the last minutes of his journey, the plane flew over Belarusian airspace. The dispatchers directed the pilot to land, saying the plane faced a security threat. Western governments say the Belarusian government used the deception of a bomb threat to force its flight. European nations are now diverting flights around Belarus.

Street protests erupted in Belarus last summer after President Alexander G. Lukashenko claimed victory in an election his opponents said had been rigged and a police crackdown ensued. More than 30,000 people have been arrested and hundreds remain in jail. Mr Protasevich is a co-founder and former editor of the NEXTA channel in the Telegram messaging app, which has become a popular channel for Mr Lukashenko’s enemies to share information and organize demonstrations. As the Ryanair plane landed towards Minsk, other passengers said Mr Protasevich begged the flight attendants not to land, saying he could be killed as a prominent voice in opposition. Mrs. Sapega, by contrast, was not publicly an extremely political person, according to Ms. Shafranovich, her classmate. Belarusian police have issued a video of Ms. Sapega recounting the editing of an opposition online publication called the Black Book of Belarus, which released personal information about security officials. But such video recordings, apparently made under duress, are not usually considered outside Belarus. Although raised in Belarus at an early age, Ms. Sapega is a Russian citizen. But hopes that Russia could intervene faded after the countries’ presidents, Mr Lukashenko and Vladimir V. Putin, met this month to discuss the issue. Russia itself has intensified pressure on its domestic opposition this year. Alexei A. Navalny, a leading critic of Mr Putin, survived an assassination attempt last August and was jailed when he recovered. The Kremlin denied any role in the poisoning. The investigation of the two persons will take place in Belarus, Mr. Lukashenko said about the couple. Russian officials did not mind, he said. In my opinion, they are not offended.

Maximas Milta, a spokeswoman for the European University of the Humanities, said Ms Sapega would be welcomed back to defend her dissertation if she was released. The university has reimbursed tuition from this year to help with legal costs. Due to this strange and unacceptable situation, she was placed on academic leave, said Mr. Milta. She remains a student. As soon as possible she will be allowed to defend her thesis. Since the day the plane landed in Minsk, Ms. Sapegas’s mother, Anna Dudich, has been struggling to find information as to why her daughter was arrested. The last time my daughter and I talked on the phone was the evening before they left Athens, Ms Dudich told Deutsche Welle. She said they would fly the next day and have a good rest. Back at the university, Mrs. Shafranovich, her classmate, has already defended her law dissertation and is looking forward to graduating next month. Ms Shafranovich said she had written to her friend in custody but was unsure if the letter passed prison censors, though she had tried to keep it soft. I just asked if she had an opportunity to read and what book she would like, she said. I just wanted to make my mind forgotten, even for a moment, about where it is. Oleg Matsnev and Ivan Nechepurenko contributed to the research.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos