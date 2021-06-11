Stray elephants are touching hearts in China. People may be the reason they left home.

A herd of elephants traversing southwestern China has captured the imagination of millions.

Monitored by hundreds of drone-assisted police officers, the massive animals arrived in Kunming in southern Yunnan province earlier this week after traveling about 300 miles from their nature reserve, state media reported.

Adam Chang was hired to distribute corn and pineapple elephants, which on average stand 11 feet tall and weigh 11,000 bs.

He said what he saw was amazing.

I saw them picking corn with their trunks, he told NBC News on the WeChat messaging and social media app.

They are just a lot more vibrant than the ones I saw at the zoo. It almost felt like they had a sacred aura around them, he said.

A herd of migratory elephants wandered last week through a neighborhood near Township Shuanghe, in southwest China’s Yunnan province. Yunnan Fire Brigade / AP

As news of their migration spread across China and went viral on the Internet, with many expressing wonder and fascination, experts warned that this rare trip could show the inevitable and harmful consequences of human encroachment on the natural habitat of elephants.

The herd arrived in Kunming on June 2, despite police efforts to lure them back home. The animals took their time crossing the roads that would have been busy along the way, eating and stumbling in the irrigation pits before sleeping in the nearby forests.

Following the trend on social media in late May, many internet users were outraged, while some complained about the devastation left behind.

Jason Cao, owner of a Yunnan mining company contracted by the government to supply their food, said he did not think the damage they caused was serious.

Elephants are sacred animals that can bring good luck and peace to Chinese culture, so we are very happy that elephants came, he said.

Both Chang and Cao declined to give their names given because they had not been given permission to speak to the media by local officials and feared retribution. Instead they sought to identify themselves with their “American” names.

The herd first came to the attention of foreigners in March 2020 when they left their home in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve southwest of Yunnan on the border with Myanmar and Laos. A calf was born in November and two elephants were separated from the rest in April 2021, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Officials and experts say they do not know why the herd is migrating.

According to Tammie Matson, zoologist and researcher at the University of Rwanda and director of Matson and Ridley Safaris, elephants can travel long distances if there is not enough habitat to meet their needs.

Some may be pushed to leave to gain access to these resources to avoid competition, she said.

Experts have warned that this rare trip could show the inevitable and harmful consequences of human encroachment on elephants ’natural habitat. Yunnan Fire Brigade / AP

Xinhua has reported that the Asian elephant population in Yunnan has grown rapidly from 180 in the 1980s to 300 in 2021. So it is possible that as the numbers grew, a subgroup began searching for new habitat, got lost and just kept traveling. , according to Nilanga Jayasinghe, manager of the wildlife conservation team at WWF, an international non – governmental organization that specializes in wildlife conservation.

Netizens have plenty of theories as to why elephants are migrating, blaming global warming and deforestation.

Asian elephants inhabit forests and pastures, so deforestation levels in Xishuangbanna, which reached an annual average of 4.1 square miles in 2010, may have contributed to herd migration.

Still, long-distance travel is not unknown to animals, according to Raman Sukumar, professor of ecology at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, India, with similar migrations taking place in India and Sri Lanka.

These trips could have a negative impact on the health of a herd, he warned.

Asian wild elephants lie on the ground and rest in Jinning district of Kunming, Yunnan province, China on June 7, 2021. A herd of 15 wild elephants has traveled hundreds of kilometers after leaving their forest habitat in the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, according to local media. China Daily / via Reuters

I would expect stress levels in elephants to start rising because elephants are in a completely different terrain, he said. It is very densely populated … It is not so easy for them to navigate through a city.

For Hannah Mumby, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong School of Biological Sciences, it is important to address the root cause of their departure, otherwise this behavior may recur.

China Central Television News Agency has caught signs of a second herd of elephants trying to migrate across a river to Xishuangbanna.

In the meantime, those who have seen the elephants say the experience is more than memorable.

“Before this meeting I just felt curious about animals, now I think I would voluntarily go out into animal rights groups to preserve those giant creatures,” Chang said.