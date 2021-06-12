Following the Afzaal family killings, Muslims in Canada denounce Islamophobia





First came the shocking discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops. Then it was added this week when a motorist used a black pickup truck to target a Muslim family in London, Ontario, killing four family members and seriously injuring one by hitting them.

A public funeral will be held Saturday for Salman Afzaal, 46, a physiotherapist who worked in long-term care homes; his wife Madiha Salman, 44, who was a doctoral student in civil engineering; their daughter, Yumna, 15; and Mr. Afzaals mother, Talat Afzaal, 74. Fayez, 9 and now an orphan, remains in hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover. [Read: As a Family Is Mourned, Canada Grapples With Anti-Muslim Bias ] The attack in London was not the first against Muslims in Canada, of course. Notable on the very long list is the 2017 shooting attack on a mosque in Quebec City that killed six people and injured eight.

Not long after police discovered that the London attack was a crime and its victims were singled out because of their faith, many members of the Muslim community began calling for a national summit on Islamophobia. They proposed a meeting of their leadership and political leaders from all levels of government. On Friday, the House of Commons unanimously approved a non-binding motion calling on the government to hold such a meeting before the end of July.

Mustafa Farooq, chief executive of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, told me that the summit would have to look beyond just the violence that Islamophobia creates, examining the systematic forms it takes in places like national security agencies and how education systems teach for racism. Also on his list, and that of many other Muslims, is reviewing laws they believe target their community. And things are likely to heat up when the conversation turns to a Quebec law banning the holding of religious symbols in jobs for people in certain categories of public sector jobs. No one in his right mind is making a direct line between Bill 21 in Quebec and the London attack, Mr. told me. Farooq. But there is no way to look at Bill 21 and not understand it as second-class citizenship and exclusion. Quebec law and other policies, as well as statements by some politicians, he added, all contribute to a culture of Islamophobia that is certainly not helpful in the time in which we were living.

While Quebec legislation does not target any particular religion, it has disproportionately affected Muslim women and women of other faiths. My Montreal colleague Dan Bilefsky wrote about how he ruined the life of a Muslim lawyer in the province, as well as those of a Sikh teacher and an Orthodox Jewish teacher. [Read: A Quebec Ban on Religious Symbols Upends Lives and Careers] Some Quebecers this week dismissed criticism of the law. On Wednesday, Yves-Franois Blanchet, leader of the Qubcois Bloc, said the Quebecers are tired of being treated as racists. Advocates of the legislation say that instead of being a frontier for every religion, it is a necessary step to preserve the long-established Quebec secularism dominated by the Roman Catholic Church. While all party leaders in Parliament, Mr. Blanches aside, have expressed doubts about Quebec law, they all fear when it comes to the federal government joining in the legal challenge against it. Many political observers attribute their reluctance to fears of voter alienation in Quebec, where polls show strong support for the ban. It is extremely important to recognize that the provinces have the right to submit bills that match their priorities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week. I think people have the right to question them and go to court to defend their rights, as is happening now.

Mr Farooq said he would press federal party leaders to do a better job by clearly stating how they would oppose Bill 21 not only would they personally oppose it, but that they would actually take measures to help organizations like ours that try to hit it down

In April, a court largely upheld the law, and the provinces use a constitutional violation to uphold it. The decision is being appealed by the province, which wants the entire law to remain intact, and opponents, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims, hope the whole issue will be destroyed. Within Quebec, opposition to the law has sometimes been cast as a case of English-speaking Canadians misunderstanding or ignoring the culture and needs of French-speaking Quebecers. By z. Farooq rejected this idea. Anyone who does what is going right in an Anglo-vs. Franco affair is disgusting, it is not what it is about, he said. This has to do with the fundamental dignity of every human being who walks on this earth. Trans Canada

As student searches remain on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, Ive wrote an article researching issues related to missing children thousands of indigenous children who were sent to schools and then disappeared.

This week TC Energy, the Calgary-based pipeline company, pulled the plug on its Keystone XL project that would have connected Albertas oil sands to U.S. refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. Now another Canadian-owned pipeline connecting oil sands to U.S. markets is being targeted by Native American groups, environmentalists and activists who want it shut down. In a guest essay for The Times Opinion section, Bill McKibben, founder of the climate advocacy group 350.org, wrote that approving the plan to replace a pipeline known as the Enbridge Line 3 would be absurd at this point .

The green oasis known as Robson Square in downtown Vancouver is one of the many creations of Cornelia Oberlander, a far-sighted landscape architect who left Nazi Germany to make her life and career in Canada. Mrs. Oberlander died May 22 in Vancouver. She was 99 years old.

Graeme Ferguson, the documentary filmmaker who returned to the big screen as an IMAX co-creator, died last month at his home in Lake of Bays, Ontario. He was 91. He believed, his son said, that if you were to leave your house, you could go see something amazing.

There is no strong enforcement date, but Canada announced plans to ease some rules for fully vaccinated Canadian travelers.

The International Real Estate Feature visited a villa lying on the site of the Southern Ontario villa.

A solar eclipse followed a route through Canada on Thursday, but few Canadians live along it. A native of Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa, and has reported for Canada to The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.

