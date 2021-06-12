Today, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss MP is congratulating UK exporters, business leaders and DIT staff who are recognized with honors for their outstanding and outstanding service in international trade, investment and exports. The Birthday Honors List also recognizes the work and dedication undertaken by those who worked during the pandemic to keep the place safe.

Those honored this time represent a diverse range of businesses, from the retail industry to the creative industries and government support to supply medical equipment and negotiate trade deals.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said:

I am pleased to commend our exporters for appreciation for their work in worldwide trade in this Birthday Honors List. I look forward to continuing to celebrate UK investors and those exporting overseas, showcasing UK merchandise around the world. It is a testament to the innovation and creativity of our UK businesses.

Exporters and business executives on the 2021 Birthday Honor list include:

Andrew Jennings; Global Retail Advisor. (OBE)

John Forkin; Managing Director- Market Derby. (MBE)

Priya Guha; Venture Partner- Merian Ventures. (MBE)

Paul Grover; Chairman- Liverpool China Partnership. (MBE)

Georgina Delaney; Founder- Large Fitness Company Abroad. (MBE)

Steven Mifsud, Director – Limited Direct Access Consultancy. (MBE)

Personnel from the Department of International Trade (DIT) on the 2021 Birthday Honor list include:

Graham Zebedee; Director of Negotiations and Continuity Development. (CMG)

Jackie Hart; Deputy Director of Human Resources Human Resources Business Partners. (OBE)

Thomas Duka; HM Deputy Trade Commissioner, British Embassy Beijing. (OBE)

Simon Hall; Recently Deputy Director, Transition Planning. (OBE)

Richard Cowin; Chief of Health and Life Sciences, British Embassy Beijing. (MBE)

Tiphaine Shah; Joint Head of Medical Equipment Team COVID-19. (MBE)

Veronica Blackwood; Executive Assistant and Admin Team Support. (BEM)

Recognized Recipients

Well-known exporters on this list include Steven Mifsud. Being deeply deaf from birth, Steven has helped many organizations in the UK become more accessible to people with disabilities by providing access audits and disability consultancy. Steven helps service providers make significant but inexpensive changes to improve their accessibility. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he used the international contacts of his organizations to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand them over to local authorities, care homes, and disability charities.

Steven Mifsud, Director of Direct Access Consulting, said:

It is an absolute honor to be commended for exporting British expertise in the possibility of achievement. Other countries often turn to the UK with an interest in understanding how people with disabilities can be engaged and what is the best practice in designing accessible buildings. Britain is truly Great and we have the expertise from which the world can benefit. I was born deeply deaf, so I have faced many obstacles throughout my life, this award means so much in terms of being able to demonstrate that I can be successful in exporting and being recognized. I hope this MBE gives confidence to the importance of international trade. Many people with disabilities do not get the opportunities they deserve, many give up early barriers. I hope this will not only encourage general businesses to export but also show people with disabilities that with hard work and getting the right advice, opportunities exist. Receiving this award from Her Majesty the Queen is truly the greatest honor of my life.

Priya Guha is awarded an MBE for her services in Women-led International Trade and Innovation. Priya is a former diplomat of an entrepreneurial partner at Merian Ventures, an entrepreneurial equity firm that invests in women-led innovation. Priya is a lawyer, working to close the gender pay gap that connects her Silicon Valley and UK technology networks to the world. Through its leadership, Merian Ventures is one of the largest funds ($ 100 million) investing only in women, investing in the earliest stages and now has a portfolio of companies spanning a wide range of emerging technology . Priya was named the 50 Most Influential Women of 2019 at UK Tech and the 2019 Top 5 Asian Investors at UK Tech.

Priya Guha, Venture Partner – Merian Ventures, said:

I was so excited to hear that Id had received an MBE for my work supporting international trade and women in innovation. This sudden recognition only reinforces my determination to do what I can to help grow the UK economy through global trade in a way that realizes the business and social benefits of inclusive innovation.

Georgina Alice Delaney is awarded an MBE for her services in international trade. Georgina founded The Great Outdoor Gym Company Ltd (TGO) in 2007, having spent her career working in the sports industry. With a turnover of 2.4 million, 30% of which is from exports, it has pushed TGO to become the world’s leading specialist in outdoor gyms, installing over 1,500 worldwide in countries including India, USA, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and across Europe. TGO has worked with some of the biggest names in the world; adidas, United Nations, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and COP22.

Georgina Alice Delaney, founder- The Great Outdoor Gym Company, said:

This is an extraordinary honor and I feel very proud to have received this gratitude. I would like to thank the Department of International Trade. I am extremely committed to addressing health and environmental issues and am fortunate to work with an enthusiastic team that shares these values. I hope to inspire others to build more sustainable businesses, creating a healthy future for all of us.

Andrew Jennings has earned an OBE for services in international trade, fashion and retail. Andrew is a respected old British retail executive, global ambassador. He has worked in the international retail industry for 50 years in many high-end stores in many countries, including Harrods, House of Fraser, Saks 5th Avenue, Karstadt and Holt Renfrew. He is passionate about promoting British brands and merchandise abroad, as well as promoting export opportunities available to British designers and retailers abroad.

Andrew Jennings, Global Retail Advisor, said: