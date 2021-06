Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider, was awarded a 2021 Pulitzer Prize today by Columbia University. Reuters reporters Andrew Chung, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaimi Dowdell, Jackie Botts and the team were recognized in the Explanatory Reporting category for their series “Protected“ The Pulitzer Committee recognized Reuters coverage of his exhaustive examination, enabled by a pioneering analysis of U.S. federal court case data, the obscure legal doctrine of “qualified immunity,” and how it protects police who uses excessive force from prosecution. In a year of turbulent protest over the police killings of Black Americans, “Shielded” was the work of an extraordinary moral force around the solved problem facing the world’s most powerful democracy, the legacy of racial injustice. Unprecedented in its breadth, depth, and analytical rigor, it examined the little-known legal doctrine known as qualified immunity a major reason why most victims of police violence are unable to seek redress in U.S. courts. catapulting qualified immunity at the center of the debate over how to reform US policing, “the Reuters editor-in-chief said. Alessandra Galloni. “I could no longer be proud of the Shielded team.” Their series revealed how qualified immunity has grown into an often insurmountable barrier to holding police accountable financially, providing credible and credible journalism in the public interest for inform our customers and readers, “the Reuters president said Michael Friedenberg. “Winning a Pulitzer Prize speaks to the talent, toughness and dedication of Reuters journalists at all pace and around the world,” he said. Steve Hasker, president and CEO of Thomson Reuters. “We are extremely proud of Andrew, Lawrence, Andrea, Jaimi, Jackie and the team and congratulate them on this tremendous honor.” About Reuters:

Reuters, Thomson Reuters news and media division, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, it is committed to the Trust Principles of Independence, Integrity and Freedom from Prejudice. With unparalleled coverage in over 16 languages ​​and reaching billions of people worldwide, Reuters offers trusted intelligence that empowers people and machines to make wise decisions. It delivers business, financial, national and international news to professionals through desktop terminals, global media organizations, industry events and directly to consumers. Reuters: Real world in real time. Media contacts:

