The world’s richest face tax cuts after 40% back on wealth | tidings

NEW YORK – Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos has the resources to launch into space. Elon Musk as well.
However, in many ways, the richest people in the world left the rest of us long ago.
The 500 richest individuals in the world are now worth $ 8.4 trillion, more than 40% in the year and a half since the global pandemic began its devastation. Meanwhile, the economy’s biggest winners, tech corporations that created many of these huge assets, pay lower tax rates than food clerks, and their mega-rich founders can take advantage of legal loopholes to spend money. large over heirs mostly tax-free.
Now, a powerful enough group to challenge the supremacy of tech titans is on the verge of taking action. Group of Seven leaders, including President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, met in south-west England this weekend, where they are expected to approve a plan to close holes in the world’s tax system.
While the changes still need approval from a larger group of nations, including China, before they become a reality, the G-7 deal marks a historic turning point after decades of tax cuts for multinational corporations.
Much easier for multinationals and wealthier people to escape taxes. What we are seeing with the G-7 is that the time has come for politicians to regain power, said Philippe Martin, a former adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron who now heads the Conseil dAnalyse Economique. There is a window of opportunity, a turning point at which they realize they need tax power and need to spend more.
The deal would strengthen Bidens’ plans to raise taxes on corporations and the wealthy by raising rates, making heirs pay more and equalizing rates between investors and workers.
The proposals are part of a global revival of initiatives to target the rich, from Buenos Aires to Stockholm, Washington, including new taxes on capital gains, inheritance and wealth that have gained momentum since the Covid-19 exploded into massive fiscal holes in government budgets around the World.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen drafted the G-7 deal as a way for governments to defend their national sovereignty to set tax policy.
For a long time there has been a global race to the end of corporate tax levels, Yellen said after the G-7 finance ministers’ meeting in London last week, ahead of the weekend meeting.
Meanwhile Amazon and several other tech companies have backed the deal, believing the global regime will be more manageable than the costly alternatives pursued by individual countries. Bezos has also voiced support for the taxes of the top U.S. corporations to pay for infrastructure.
Advocates of higher taxes say steps are needed to avoid an increase in populism and even for the sustainability of capitalism.
The most visible and prominent winners of globalization are these large multinational companies, whose effective tax levels have collapsed, said Gabriel Zucman, a professor of economics at the University of California, Berkeley, who pursues wealth and inequality. This can only lead to a growing rejection of that form of globalization by humans.
The World Economic Forum, the organizer of the annual conference for the rich and powerful in Davos, Switzerland, issued a white paper this month arguing that tax systems need to be redesigned efficiently to tax capital and multinationals.
Governments need revenue, and progressive taxation will be an essential mechanism to compensate for the uneven recovery already under way, according to the report.
Many low-tax advocates remain.
Conservative economists like Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, argue that taxing the rich and corporate will hurt the economy.
Higher capital taxes generally raise the possibility of a slowdown in productivity growth, said Holtz-Eakin, who was an adviser to President George W. Bush.
This view is losing ground even as dissatisfaction grows for the ways highly profitable corporations reduce their taxes.
Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google and Microsoft have collected about $ 100 billion in U.S. taxes from 2010 to 2019, according to an analysis of regulatory records by Fair Tax Mark, a progressive think tank. Many of those untaxed profits moved to tax havens like Bermuda, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
Amazon paid an effective corporate tax rate of 11.8% in 2020, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Economics, and is unlikely to be an overseas market among highly successful tech companies. Facebook, founded by the fifth richest person in the world, Mark Zuckerberg, paid 12.2% last year.
Asked to comment on this article, an Amazon spokesperson cited some of the companies’ previous statements regarding its tax bill, including, in part: Amazon taxes, which are publicly reported, reflect our ongoing investments, compensation of Employees and Current U.S. Tax Laws.
As a mix between a technology company and a vendor with massive physical infrastructure, Amazon is able to use a host of long-term, low-profile tax preferences for stock compensation, buildings, research and development. Bezos has pushed to reinvest profits in the company, a strategy that keeps taxable revenues low and tax deductions high.
Amazon completely avoided federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018 thanks to the deliberate use of the tax code. Since then, the company has had to pay an income tax to the Internal Revenue Service, but it has been well below the 21% level installed under President Donald Trump.
Billionaire tech founders often pay even less personally than their corporations do.
Bezos, for example, became $ 77 billion richer in 2020, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But in the US, earnings on stocks are only taxed when sold, at a much lower rate than wealthy workers pay, meaning Bezos owed a maximum of several billion dollars in taxes to the US Treasury last year.
The country’s richest people, who have benefited immensely during the pandemic, have not paid their fair share, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said after ProPublica reported on Tuesday that some of the world’s billionaires, including Bezos, did not pay any federal income taxes in a few years.
The media organization said it obtained confidential tax documents for thousands of wealthy Americans, including Warren Buffett and Michael Bloomberg, owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. Bloomberg and others told ProPublica that they had paid the taxes they owed.
To remove the advantages in the U.S. tax code that benefit the very rich, Biden has proposed taxing inherited assets that currently evade taxes and increasing the higher level of investment income so that workers and well-paid investors pay the same.
On an international scale, the administration is demanding a global minimum tax of at least 15% for the world’s most profitable companies, the deal expected to be pushed forward at the G-7 summit this weekend.
The G-7 deal will change other rules for taxing multinational corporations in order to reduce efforts to shift profits to low-tax countries. Biden is also advocating for raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28%, in part overturning Trumps tax adjustment.
Technology companies may see their effective tax rates jump if a global tax deal is reached, according to research by Morgan Stanley. Facebook and Alphabets Google can both pay 28% of their worldwide profits, from 18% and 17% respectively under current rules, the report found.
For all the talk of taxing the rich, Bidens proposals and the international tax deal face serious obstacles before they are approved.
While some of his fellow Democrats, who closely control Congress, are pushing for more radical changes in wealth and property taxes, others are reluctant.
The next step in the global tax negotiations, which began years ago by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and have involved approximately 140 nations, is to reach an agreement between the Group of 20 countries. The G-20 finance ministers, who collectively oversee about 90% of the world economy, will meet in Venice in July.
Obstacle blocks to reaching an agreement by the end of the year include China, which may require minimum tax exemptions.
Still, there is hope that the global effort will end the folly, said Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the center for tax policy at the OECD. You have had potholes everywhere and no one was taking care of that. Its undermining is the very goal of capitalism and a free market economy.