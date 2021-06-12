French soldiers kill jihadist Mali blamed for killing RFI journalists | France

French soldiers have killed a Malian jihadist suspected of being responsible for the abduction and death of two French journalists in 2013.

Florence Parly, the defense minister in Paris, said French forces in the Sahel region killed four terrorists during an operation in northern Mali on June 5, including Bayes Ag Bakabo, the prime suspect in the death of Radio France International (RFI) reporters. Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon.

His neutralization means the end of a long wait, Parly said, adding that Bakabo had been in the village of Aguelhok preparing an attack against UN peacekeepers when he was killed.

Dupont and Verlon, both in their 50s and veteran journalists, were caught in the northern Malian town of Kidal at the flashpoint in November 2013 after interviewing a separatist leader Tuareg.

Their bullet-riddled bodies were found hours later, with al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) claiming the killings in retaliation for France’s decision to intervene against jihadist groups in the country earlier that year.

A French investigation concluded that Bakabo, also a known drug trafficker, drove the truck used to kidnap the two journalists.

Parly expressed her thoughts on the family and boyfriends of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon.

The exact circumstances of their death have never been revealed and relatives allege that military secrecy has thwarted efforts towards that goal.

In November, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, noted that the suspected perpetrators have been named but have not yet been arrested and prosecuted. Callamard pressured the governments of France and Mali to advance the investigation without further delay so that justice could be done.

RFIs parent company France Medias Monde said on Friday it was waiting for the investigation to fully clarify the circumstances of the tragedy and lead to the arrest of all remaining members of the hit team and their potential collaborators in order to they to be tried.

Friends of Ghislaine Dupont and the group Claude Verlon also noted Bakabo’s death, but said in a press release that they regret that the jihadist leader responsible for the double murder of RFI journalists was not arrested for questioning over the circumstances of of this tragedy.

Parly said the operation illustrates one of France’s top priorities in the Sahel region: the removal of key leaders of terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the region.

The news of Bakabo’s death came just a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a withdrawal of French troops from the Sahel region, numbering 5,100 at bases across the arid and volatile region on the southern tip of the Sahara.

French soldiers Barkhane will be replaced by support for local partners and counter-terrorism operations, says Emmanuel Macron. Photos: AP

Macron did not give figures for the withdrawal, but made it clear that he wanted future French involvement to be limited to counter-terror operations as part of a European multinational force.

In Washington, a Pentagon spokesman, John Kirby, said the United States would still support counterterrorism operations in the Sahel. Continue to provide a measure of support, the kind of support we have provided to the French, as needed in the region.

The Sahel is seen by many Western politicians and experts as a major global security risk due to the growing strength of jihadist groups there, as well as its role as a crossroads for arms and human smuggling.

Journalists covering the Sahel uprising often find themselves targeted by armed groups, either because of their reporting or for their reward value.

French reporter Olivier Dubois, 46, disappeared in April and is believed to be in the hands of the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the largest jihadist alliance in the Sahel.

The 46-year-old freelancer was in the northern Malian city of Gao, where he had traveled to interview an al-Qaeda-linked jihadist commander.

In 2020, French soldiers serving in the Barkhane force killed AQIM leader Abdelmalek Droukdel, in a major advance, while regular airstrikes target other senior commanders. Another senior AQIM figure linked to the killing of RFI journalists, Amada Ag Hama, was killed in a raid in northern Mali in May 2015.