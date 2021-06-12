G7 leaders to agree on global health declaration: June 12, 2021

Leaders will sign up to the Carbis Bay Declaration on Health, vowing to take steps to ensure global destruction caused by the coronavirus will never be repeated

UK to set up new vaccine center to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases from animals to humans

The G7 countries and guests will be joined by Sir Patrick Vallance and Melinda French Gates who will present their 100-day mission to speed up the time it takes to develop vaccines, treatments and diagnoses.

G7 leaders will commit to using all their resources to prevent a global pandemic from ever happening again when they meet in Cornwall today (Saturday).

The world’s leading democracies are expected to agree on the Carbis Bay Declaration, a historic declaration setting out a series of concrete commitments to prevent any recurrence of the human and economic destruction caused by the coronavirus.

Leaders will join in their global health discussions at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall today by their counterparts from South Korea, South Africa, Australia and India, and the UN Secretary-General along with other leaders of international organizations recognizing the need to address the roots of the coronavirus pandemic on a truly global level.

They will receive a presentation by Sir Patrick Vallance and Melinda French Gates on the work of the Pandemic Readiness Partnership, a group of international experts drawn from across the UK industry, government and scientific institutions set up earlier this year to advise the G7 how to prevent, detect and respond to future pandemics.

Today the Pandemic Preparedness Partnership will publish an independent report, the 100 Day Mission to Respond to Incoming Pandemic Threats, which contains actionable recommendations on how governments and others can respond quickly to any future outbreaks. The first 100 days after identifying an epidemic threat are essential to change its course and, ideally, to prevent it from becoming a pandemic.

The Carbis Bay Declaration will include the recommendations of this report and set out the next steps the G7 countries will take to prevent a pandemic in the future. These include reducing the time taken to develop and license vaccines, treatments and diagnoses for any future disease under 100 days, a commitment to strengthen global surveillance networks and genomic determination capacity, and support for reforming and strengthening the World Health Organization. of Health.

75% of new human diseases come from animals and these diseases are emerging at an increasing rate. Zoonotic disease control is a key element of the Prime Ministers’ Point 5 Plan for the prevention of future pandemics set out at the UN last year, the first plan articulated by a G7 leader on pandemic preparedness. To stop new animal-borne diseases before putting humans at risk, the UK will set up a UK Animal Vaccine Production and Innovation Center at the Pirbright Institute in Surrey.

The center will use Pirbrights world leading expertise to expedite the delivery of vaccines against livestock diseases. These diseases pose a risk to humans if they are transformed in order to become transmissible to humans and could destroy agriculture in the UK and internationally. The center will rapidly evaluate promising new technologies on the ground and develop and test new vaccines for emerging diseases.

The UK has led the fight against Covid-19 through our support for the development of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and has a long history of leading the search for vaccines. Smallpox and rinder pests The first two diseases in history to be completely eradicated were eradicated using vaccines developed by British scientists.

The UK has contributed € 10 million to the center, which will establish the UK as the world leader in the rapidly growing field of new livestock vaccine development capabilities. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will provide $ 14.5 million for the center, based on its current investment in livestock vaccines and zoonotic diseases at the Pirbright Institute.

This comes after the Prime Ministers announced last month that the UK had launched plans for a global pandemic radar to identify new variants of COVID-19 and track new diseases worldwide. Today he will seek G7 support for Global Pandemic Radar, which will protect home vaccine programs against new vaccine-resistant variants by identifying them early and before they are able to spread.

G7 is uniquely determined to lead global efforts to prevent pandemics, the group is home to two-thirds of the world pharmaceutical market and four UK-licensed coronavirus vaccines were all developed in the G7 countries (UK). , USA and USA Germany).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

In the last year the world has developed some effective coronavirus vaccines, licensed and produced them at a rapid rate and is now putting them in the arms of people who need them. But to truly defeat the coronavirus and recover it we must prevent a pandemic like this from ever happening again. That means learning lessons from the last 18 months and doing it differently next time. I am proud that for the first time today, the world’s major democracies have come together to ensure that we will never again be caught unaware.

The Carbis Bay Declaration will be agreed by the leaders today and will be published tomorrow along with the G7 Summit Communication.

It builds on steps taken by others to strengthen pandemic preparedness this year, including recent recommendations by the Independent Panel on Readiness and Response.

The UK is also supporting work at the World Health Organization on a Pandemic Treaty to step up global efforts to prevent future pandemics.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director General of the World Health Organization said:

We welcome the Carbis Bay Health Statement, especially as the world begins to recover and rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic. Together we need to build on the important scientific and collaborative response to the COVID-19 pandemic and find common solutions to address many of the gaps identified. To this end the WHO welcomes and will advance the UK proposal for a Global Pandemic Radar. As we discussed, the world needs a stronger global surveillance system to detect new epidemic and pandemic risks.

Professor Bryan Charleston, Director and CEO of Pirbright said:

There is an unmet global need to accelerate the development of laboratory vaccines to provide effective products for farmers to control disease in their animals. Disease prevention through vaccination will help ensure food supply and thus improve human health and well-being. The importance of this center has been recognized by the UKRI-Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council, the Office of Commonwealth and External Development and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation who have worked together to draw up a plan for the creation of this new facility that will also play a key role in controlling zoonotic diseases.

Rodger Voorhies, President, Global Growth & Opportunity at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said:

We see this partnership as an exciting opportunity to support British scientific excellence to protect the livelihoods of farmers in impoverished and marginalized communities around the globe, protecting people everywhere from the increased risk posed by zoonotic diseases.

Professor Melanie Welham, Executive Chair of the Research Council for Biotechnology and Biological Sciences, a co-financier of the UK Animal Vaccine project and the Innovation Center, said: