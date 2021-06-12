International
As the deadline for Terra Nova approaches, pressure mounts to maintain the troubled oil field
An emergency debate over the future of the Terra Nova oil field is scheduled for Monday morning at the Assembly House, with a union-led public gathering representing offshore workers also planned for the Confederate Building steps.
Developments is the latest development as the clock strikes the day of decision for Terra Nova, one of the four mature oil fields in Newfoundland and the Labrador offshore oil industry.
The main oil company in the project, Calgary-based Suncor Energy, is expected to reveal on Tuesday whether the owners will press ahead with an expensive production vessel repair and underwater infrastructure, or pull the plug on Terra Nova and pull out obsolete assets. after nearly two decades of production.
“I’m very concerned about how this is going to end,” St John’s President Danny Breen told CBC News on Friday.
Breen and 11 other mayors representing municipalities in the eastern part of the Avalon Peninsula issued a joint statement this week, urging oil companies and the provincial government to reach an agreement that would see Terra Nova FPSO return to Banks. Large and resume production for at least another decade.
“I want to make sure they are at the table. They are working on every possible scenario to find a solution to this. Vitality is very important to our economy,” Breen said on Friday.
Negotiations on a deal to bail out Terra Nova suffered a setback Thursday, with Energy Minister Andrew Parsons announcing that the provincial government will not become a partner in the oil field.
Government internal documents from the beginning of this year revealed that the province was offering to buy a 15 per cent stake in the field in order to fill the gap left by some partners who were not in favor of an extension of the term. assets valued at $ 600 million.
On Wednesday, Parsons told CBC News that part of the capital was being discussed.
But on Thursday, Parsons announced at a new conference that it was too risky for the province to become a partner, and he called on the seven oil companies forming the joint venture to “work to find a capital solution.”
A Suncors spokesman responded with a statement, expressing “surprise and disappointment” with the province’s decision and said he hoped the partners would reconsider their positions before Tuesday’s deadline.
“Unfortunately, abandonment remains a real possibility at this time,” Suncor said in a statement.
So the future of the oil field, and the nearly 1,000 workers associated with the project since the end of 2019, stands in balance.
“Right now it’s about workers. It’s not about oil companies,” Dave Mercer, president of Unifor Local 2121, said on Friday.
“Right now it has to do with what the government can do for oil workers.”
Premises 2121 represents nearly 800 workers in the Hibernia and Terra Nova oil fields, both located in the Jeanne d’Arc basin, about 350 kilometers southeast of St. John.
But the production ship Terra Nova FPSO has not produced any oil since the end of 2019 and is anchored at Bull Arm, Trinity Bay.
In an effort to increase pressure on oil companies and the government, Mercer is calling for supporters to gather outside the Confederation Building at 9 a.m. Monday.
Mercer fears that If the provincial government does not become a partner, it means the end of Terra Nova.
“There is only one reaction: disappointment,” he said. “If there is not going to be equal action by the provincial government, then the problem is, what are we going to do about the workers?”
Mercer said he was told the province was preparing to become a partner and was shocked by Thursday’s announcement.
“We thought the stock capital was there. They told me that,” he said.
The interim leader of the Opposition PC, David Brazil, is also asking why the government changed its stance on capital and said he hopes to get answers to that and other questions Monday.
Brazil says negotiators bureaucrats expected to offer conference to opposition politicians ahead of emergency debate at 9am
“It may come to a point where it is not feasible for any reason. We cannot risk an economic downturn for the rest of the province if it is not a good project feasible,” Brazil said.
CBC News has confirmed that four of the seven oil companies involved in Terra Nova are not in line with a plan by Suncor to conduct an asset review in order to produce another 80 million barrels of oil in 10 years.
While not going to become a field partner, the provincial government is offering more than $ 200 million in cash from an oil industry recovery fund and promising to give up about $ 300 million in royalties from Terra Nova.
If Terra Nova fails, Brazil says the money from that fund should be used to support hundreds of workers who will lose their livelihoods.
“[The fund was created]to grow the oil industry and ensure it has longevity. “You can not have longevity if your employees are no longer in this province, or their skills are not being used,” Brazil said.
Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
