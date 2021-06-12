Deputies move to convene extraordinary Islamophobia summit before August





OTTAWA – Federal lawmakers are calling on the government to convene an emergency summit on Islamophobia by the end of July. At the House of Commons on Friday, lawmakers unanimously agreed to an NDP move demanding a rally in response to Sunday’s deadly attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont. London-Fanshawe MP Lindsay Mathyssen, who brought the non-binding proposal, says the Liberal government should go beyond expressing condolences. “A Muslim family went out for a walk, as many families and people have done in this pandemic, and this family did not make him return home because of hatred. No one should ever feel insecure in the community and neighborhood of them, “she said in a statement. The motion follows a call for the summit in the form of a petition – it had more than 40,000 signatures as of Friday evening – from the National Council of Canadian Muslims. “This loss of a family, the loss of a child in our community due to Islamophobia – this is a grief that will last for a long time. Let that sadness be the ground where we stand for justice and stand for change,” petition reads. He refers to the recent attacks against Muslim women in Alberta, the fatal stabbing of a volunteer at a mosque in Toronto last September and the Quebec City mosque that killed six Muslim men in 2017. “We will never be afraid. We will never stop marching for love, justice and kindness,” it said. New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh said Canada urgently needs to address a problem with white supremacy and far-right radicalism and make policy changes at every level of government to prevent another onslaught. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole said in a Twitter post that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should take “urgent action” in support of Canadian Muslims and convene the summit. On a vigil attended by thousands in London on Tuesday evening, O’Toole called the devastating attack an act of terrorism and attributed it to growing Islamophobia. His remarks mark a change in tone for the Conservatives, most of whom voted alongside the Quebecois Bloc against a Liberal movement to condemn Islamophobia in 2017. O’Toole, then a leadership candidate, argued that “Islamophobia” had been widely used. widely on the move and could stifle free speech. Police claim the attack, which saw four family members knocked down and killed Sunday night, was a planned act targeting Muslims. Burial for the four family members who were hit and killed is set for Saturday afternoon at the Orendio Southwest Islamic Center in London. Relatives have identified the dead as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal. The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously injured but is expected to recover. Nathaniel Veltman faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the attack. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 11, 2021.







