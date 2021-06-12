Local Fishing Guide Receives International Award | News, Sports, Work

With Canadaway Creek literally in the backyard of Alberto Rey, it is not surprising that he is a guide to fishing with steel flights – and one of the world class in it.

Alberto Rey, a resident of Fredonia, was recently recognized as the Approved Fishing Guide of the Year Supported in 2021 by Orivs, a renowned in-flight fishing company. Rey began instructing in 1999, and in 2002, he became an Orvis-approved instructor.

“To become an Orvis-approved guide, you must submit referrals from clients,” Tha Rey. “Then they send someone from the headquarters to fish with you to make sure you know what you are doing. After each travel guide, you should have your clients write a review. “

Rey, who was a finalist for the award last year, said there are many factors that become the guide of the year, including customer ratings and role in the community.

“It’s a very complicated process,” Tha Rey. “They have many factors, as well as customer ratings, but everything is out of your hands. You do not know how close you are. Last year was the first year I was close, so this year, they did not tell me until the day of the award, actually a few minutes before the award was announced. ”

Rey said recognition has been on his mind since the beginning of his guiding career, and receiving the award is now exciting for him.

“I thought about it from day one,” Tha Rey. “Twenty years ago, I thought, ‘Maybe one day I will be the guide of the year.’ When I found out I was a finalist last year, I was a little excited. It was not as if I had heard anything about it, so it came out of the blue and I was not ready for it. Then I realized how important it was to me. ”

“I was very touched (revealing that I was a finalist this year). I was very touched by the award,” Added Rey. “You never know if you will get it again. Somethings is something I always wanted to do. ”

Since Rey is an immigrant, this award means so much more to him.

“I’m an immigrant to this country, so much of my life I have spent assimilating into this country,” Tha Rey. “It was one of those things that is a bucket list,” he said. That you are an expert in your environment. Quite quite special. ”

Rey will receive a plaque recognizing the achievement along with national recognition from Orvis on her website.

Rey was born in Cuba and left the country when he was 3 years old. His family received political asylum through Mexico. He lived there for several years before moving to Miami. He eventually found himself in a coal mining town in western Pennsylvania where he grew up and graduated from high school.

“I moved maybe 20 times before I went to graduate school,” Tha Rey. “I was living in Boston, Mass. After I got my degree and I was asked to interview for the position I have at SUNY Fredonia now.”

He is currently a Distinguished Professor in the Department of Visual Arts and New Media at New York State University in Fredonia, where he has been for 32 years.

Rey said a conversation heard at a sporting goods store when he first came to the area was what made him fly for flight.

“I heard this old time talking about salmon running streams,” Tha Rey. “I was like ‘Salmon? We are inside. Why would there be salmon? We are not close to an ocean. ‘I found out later that they were coming from Lake Erie. ”

“I started doing some research and had a neighbor cili who introduced me and some friends,” he added. “Then I started reading and fishing all the time trying to get better at it. “I became addicted to it very quickly.”

Rey’s favorite aspect of fly fishing is that once he gets out into the river, he seems to become one with nature.

“Once you get into the water, it’s like another world.” Tha Rey. “Everything else in your life moves aside, and you focus on what is happening in the water, what is happening in the sky… so everything you have learned to take over, and you are just immersed in the environment.”

“The other thing I want about this is for you to spend hours and hours in that environment,” he added. “When you enter for the first time, you are an outsider and the longer you are there, the more you become part of that environment and everything goes on. You have animals coming at you and a lot of things that just wouldn’t happen if you were just walking through that environment. “

Steel-headed fishing in the Great Lakes region is considered by many world-class anglers. The steel head is the migratory rainbow trout that passes into large bodies of water to feed and grow. They then head to the lake branches to spawn.

Typically, steel heads point to the oceans, but because of the size of the large lakes, they are able to maintain their migratory lifestyle without ever seeing salt water. Fishing for these migratory trout brings in a large amount of income from tourists every year.

“It was a report a few years ago made by a professor at SUNY Fredonia,” Tha Rey. “Fishing tourism on top of steel brings about $ 3 million to the region. People come from all over the country. I know a guy who comes all the way from England to fish in the area. ”

After launching the youth flight program, Rey quickly realized that he could become a fly fishing guide for people of all ages.

“If I can teach children to fish, I must be able to teach adults.” Tha Rey. “In the beginning, I was investing so much money in flying fish that I thought, ‘If I become a guide, I can get some of that money back.’ I have learned and studied so much that I can share some of them with my clients. ”

“Over time, I realized that what I really liked was the challenge of getting clients who might not know much about fly fishing not only in the water, but also encouraging them to catch a fish.” he added. “This is much harder than (me) catching a fish. To see a life-changing event unfold before you … is really quite special. ”

Rey also remains busy writing and illustrating books on environmental issues along with teaching flight fishing classes to young people at SUNY Fredonia.

“I just finished a book on icebergs,” Tha Rey. “It’s about climate change and how it has affected this glacier in Iceland that I have visited several times. “I have some other books we are working on.”

Some of those projects include a book and exhibition about the Oswego River planned for next spring, an exhibition and possibly a book on the Niagara River projected for 2023, and a solo exhibition at the Buffalo Museum of Science about cultural and scientific artifacts on October 15th. , which will wake up in a few months.

“My artwork has evolved so that now, the artwork is about drawing attention to environmental issues,” Tha Rey. “This is what I have focused my time on over the last two decades.”

Today, the art, classes, and instructions for fly fishing with Rey cross almost perfectly, but this has not always been the case.

“It’s interesting. In the beginning, maybe 25 years ago, everything was disconnected.” Tha Rey. “Interestingly, it’s interesting how life evolves because my work had nothing to do with the environment. As I started to do more research about fly fishing, I started learning more about science. My job started to change to become more about my environment. “Before I flew in, I was doing landscapes of Cuba and West New York and it was all coming together.”

He began to link his work in landscapes with the environment and, long ago, linked fly fishing with the environment by seeing which native species can be found within landscapes.

“I started thinking, ‘How can I make a positive difference?’ “” Tha Rey. “Not only in your environment, but also in other regions. Instead of lecturing people and telling them how it is happening … I started making works of art that were interesting hopes, and through art, engaging them to learn about what art is about was. Now, books are doing the same thing. ”

Rey is attracted to nature because she “Get the best out of it,” he said.

“It focuses me and makes me appreciate everything I have,” Tha Rey. “It makes me lucky to be alive and to be able to experience its splendor. “Summer is very complicated, it is very humble, but it is so rewarding.”

Rey also runs a child-friendly flight program. The program, which is free, starts in the fall and meets weekly at SUNY Fredonia. The program is also about conservation, and focuses on steel migration patterns, entomology, and the importance of keeping our environment pollution-free.

“Children are our future guardians” Tha Rey. “If they understand their environment and are connected to their environment, then they are more likely to protect that environment. I think down the road, whether they stay in the area or not, he gives an example of what can be done on other bodies of water. “

Rey also hosts a creek clearing each year, attended by about 175 people. It’s a community event that brings people together for a reason, to clear their flow, Rey said.

In the spirit of conservation, Rey also runs a stream trout restoration program. Not only are they the official state fish of New York, but the creek trout is also the only trout that is native to New York. Rainbow and brown trout were introduced in the 1870s and 1860s, respectively, and have been able to thrive in certain waters.

Brook trout were once abundant in almost every stream in New York, but due to pollution, urbanization and development, their numbers have been severely reduced.

Rey works with Whispering Pines keys to buy torrent trout “Brooders” – adult brook trout ranging from 12 to 15 inches ready to breed – and piles them up every October in Canadaway Creek in the hope that they can reproduce and create a wild stream of brook trout, and to re-populate the once abundant fish in our area.

