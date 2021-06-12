Netanyahu battles to stay in power potentially last weekend as Israeli prime minister





Over the past week, Netanyahu has accused the man determined to replace him, Naftali Bennett, of committing “the biggest election fraud in the country’s history” and creating a “dangerous” government, in language that resonated with him. of baseless former President Donald Trump’s allegations after the 2020 US election. Netanyahu’s Likud party softened false allegations of election fraud on Thursday, but only slightly.

Instead of saying there were wrong votes or systematic fraud, the party posted on Twitter that “Bennett snatched the votes from the right and shifted them to the left in direct opposition to [campaign] promises. “If this is not a hoax, we do not know what it is.”

In a Twitter post shared by Netanyahu, Likud said there would be a peaceful transition of power to a new government. “There has always been a peaceful transfer of power to Israel and there always will be,” Likud wrote. The party blamed unnamed others for what it claims are the ways in which Netanyahu’s words were “distorted”.

But that does not mean Netanyahu has resigned over his defeat or leaving the prime minister’s official residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem in silence. Netanyahu has consistently portrayed himself as the only one who can keep Israel safe from enemies in Iran, Gaza and Lebanon.

In the 120-seat Israeli Knesset, Bennett has a slim majority of 61 seats. Netanyahu and his allies have worked to pressure politicians from the right-wing Yamina and New Hope parties to vote against Bennett’s new government in a crucial vote of confidence scheduled for Sunday afternoon. If Bennett loses the vote, his attempt to oust the man he once worked for will have failed, sending Israel to the fifth election within two and a half years. But the failure would leave Netanyahu as caretaker Prime Minister, a title he has held during most of Israel’s recent political unrest. As part of his ongoing campaign of tirade pressure against Bennett, Netanyahu wrote on Twitter earlier this week, “Whoever is right does not vote for a left-wing government and whoever is for a left-wing government is not right.” Bennett backed support for his coalition when a member of his Yamina party, considered one of those most likely to defect and overthrow the fledgling government, pledged his support Tuesday. On Sunday, Bennett urged the old Israeli leader to support a smooth transition of power and not leave “scorched earth” behind him. “This is not a catastrophe, this is not a catastrophe. It is a change of government. It is a common and common occurrence in any democratic country,” Bennett told a news conference Sunday night in the 120-seat parliament, known as Knesset. “The system in the state of Israel is not monarchical. No one has a monopoly on power.” Netanyahu has not yet publicly acknowledged the loss to his former chief of staff, fully aware of the opportunities he still has to find cracks and crevices to exploit in the Bennett government. The coalition is set to be the most diverse in Israeli history, including right-wing, left-wing and Arab parties. But the alliance of eight different parties, each with its own different interests, may have little in common to keep it apart from its desire to remove Netanyahu from office. The unity of the Bennett government will face its first major test Sunday afternoon, when the Knesset convenes to debate coalition priorities and policies ahead of the swearing-in vote. The debate is expected to last several hours, during which Netanyahu and his allies will try to find pressure points to pull one party away from another. Only then will the speaker of the Knesset, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, call a vote of confidence. It will be a critical moment, not only to decide the country’s leader, but also to reveal whether Netanyahu, long considered the “magician” of Israeli politics, has one more trick to play.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos