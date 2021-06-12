International
What we know about the Muslim-Canadian familyExBulletin
Sana Yasir
The attack was horrific: Three generations of a Muslim-Canadian family were killed, leaving a 9-year-old orphan.
The motive was appalling: Police say the truck driver, who was mowed in them, targeted them because of their trust.
But as friends gather for family janazah, or funeral prayer, on Saturday, they want the Afzaal family to be remembered as more than victims of a heinous hate crime.
“This whole family is a very well-known family, known as extremely sweet, extremely hospitable, very active in the Muslim community here in London,” said Asad Choudhary, director of the Islamic School of London, which was attended by two of the victims.
“One hundred percent of the time, they were smiling. They always had good, positive words to share,” he told NPR.
Steve Russell / Toronto Star through Getty Images
The attack took place on Tuesday in London, Ontario, a city west of Toronto with a large Muslim population. Police say the driver hit the family at an intersection while they were out for an evening walk.
Here are their stories:
Father: Salman Afzaal
Those who knew Afzaal described him as a gentle spirit who smiled when greeting others and liked to be outside.
“I always saw my uncle outside his house, taking care of his plants, watering them,” said Afzaal neighbor Sana Yasir, using an honor often used for an elder.
Afzaal, a 46-year-old physiotherapist, immigrated to Canada 14 years ago. He liked cricket and attended regular prayers at the Muslim Mosque in London.
Jeff Renaud worked with Afzaal at the Ritz Lutheran Villa nursing home. He remembers his colleague as a humble, modest and calm man, who was extremely caring towards his patients.
An 85-year-old villa resident told Renaud how much he looked forward to Wednesday because then Afzaal would visit him and talk about basketball.
“He has worked with hundreds, maybe thousands, of our mothers and fathers and grandfathers,” Renaud told NPR. “You lose someone with that kind of commitment to the elderly, it just triples the impact.”
NICOLE OSBORNE / AFP through Getty Images
Mother: Madiha Salman
Salman, 44, was working at a Ph.D. in engineering at West London University.
She received her university degree in engineering in Pakistan where she was one of two women in her class, said her friend Bilal Farooq.
The last time he saw her, Salman was hosting a STEM event for young children.
“We have lost a great man, researcher and Canadian. I wish she was remembered for all these excellent qualities and not just as a victim of a hate crime,” he said.
Yasir, Salman’s neighbor of 12 years, fondly remembers the family who brought her large plates of traditional Pakistani rice and chicken when her mother was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.
“They never thought twice about it,” she said.
Sana Yasir
Girl: Yumna Salman
Yumna, a 9th grade student of honor at Oakridge High School. She was an “extremely sweet” friend, outgoing and supportive, said school principal Mike Phillips.
Last summer, when she was a student at London Islamic School, Yumna decided to leave her mark by painting a large mural that she worked on every day of the week despite the pandemic.
“We look at the beautiful mural and really understand that its legacy just doesn’t stop at our school or our community in London or even Canada,” Phillips told NPR. “This is a global legacy of truly banning hatred.”
Islamic School of London
Grandmother: Talat Afzaal
Also killed in the attack was the family matriarch, Talat, who was Salman Afzaal’s mother. She was 74 years old.
Aarij Anwer, imam of London’s Muslim Mosque, where the family prayed regularly, said they were an “integral” part of London’s Muslim community.
“What is exemplary for them is that they were very humble people while being extremely approachable,” he told NPR. “They will never try to rise above anyone, or try to make someone else feel inferior.”
Son: Fayez Afzaal
The only survivor of the attack is 9-year-old Fayez who remains hospitalized with serious injuries. More than 14,000 people have donated to one GoFundMe Campaign, located by neighbor Yasir. Part of the money will be used to help care for Fayez, and the rest will be donated to a charity the extended family will soon choose.
“There are no words that can ease the grief of the three generations killed in their neighborhood,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a vigil for the family Tuesday night. “There are no words that can dispel the pain and anger of this community. There are no words that can fix the future of that little boy whose future has been taken away.”
The suspect in the attack, 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, faces four counts of first-degree murder.
Police said Veltman did not know the victims, but the attack was planned.
Dalia Faheid is an intern at NPR News Desk.
picture credit
