Welsh Rugby Union | Wales & Regions

Both men have been honored for their rugby services in Wales while Jones has also been praised for his charitable work.
Jones, now 40, won three Grand Slams and four Six Nations in an international career spanning 75 games.
Only Alun Wyn Jones and Sam Warburton have led Wales more often than Jones who has led his country on 33 occasions.
Jones also played three Tests for the British and Irish Lions in the 2005 New Zealand tournament.
He was the captain of the Ospreys between 2007 and 2010, winning four PRO12 championship titles and appearing 150 times for his region.
After retiring in 2015, Jones joined the WRU executive board moving from being the community rugby director to a performance role he left in October 2020.
He now works for Sport Wales.
I was overwhelmed and excited and it came out of the blue. It’s a wonderful appraisal and something I highly appreciate, Jones said.
My rugby career seems like a long time ago. I am lucky with the generation in which I played and there were much better players than me who did not have the success I was lucky.
I would not have thought I would have achieved a part of what I did. I have had 20 wonderful years in the game and I loved every part of it and there have been some ups and downs.
Staying there as the captain lifting silverware at Princess Stadium was simply magic and I have vivid memories of how it made me feel.
Calling the Lions and playing in the Three Tests and sitting in the locker rooms and watching some of the best players of a generation was also special.
Something I have always been driven to do is to inspire others and try to leave rugby in a better place and bring the sport to a wider audience.
Jones has been a constant supporter of charities.
He has helped raise $ 1 million to support underprivileged children.
Recently, Jones raised $ 100,000 for the National Health Service with a series of challenges that included completing a marathon in his garden in April 2020.
Being known for things outside of rugby was especially powerful for me, Jones added.
That’s probably the meaning of this award. People may know what I have done on the field, but being known for other things is probably a little bit that carries more weight.
Throughout my career I have always tried to support causes close to my heart.
Rugby has given me everything I have and trying to use that platform to help others is important.
Jones worked alongside Phillips at WRU. Phillips succeeded Roger Lewis as WRU chief executive in 2015 and left last year.
During his time at the helm, Wales won the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam, went 14 games unbeaten and briefly moved to number one in the Test standings.
They also reached the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup.
Phillips was also awarded an MBE for Sports and Community Services in Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.
