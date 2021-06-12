Two Native Americans Win the coveted Honor of American Journalism | World News





The two Indo-Americans were among the winners of major American journalism awards announced Friday. BuzzFeed News Megha Rajagopalan won a Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, with contributors Alison Killing, a licensed architect, and Christo Buschek, a programmer, for a series exposing the rate of exile of Uighur Muslims in Chinas Xinjiang province. This was the first Pulitzer for BuzzFeed News, a digital news publication founded in 2014. Tampa Bay Times Neil Patel won Pulitzer over local reporting with Kathleen McGrory for their investigative series on the use of computer-generated county police modeling in Florida to identify potential crime suspects, including children who performed poorly at school or were victims of home abuse. Patel has since moved to ProPublica, a nonprofit that focuses on research news. I am completely shocked! I am very grateful to my team and the many people and organizations inside and outside BuzzFeed News who supported this project, Rajagopalan wrote in an email in response to a request for comment. Above all I am grateful to the former detainees who took risks to share details of what they experienced inside the Xinjiangs camps. The public owes them a great deal, as do I. BuzzFeed said in a report that Rajagopalan was the first reporter to visit an internment camp used to hold Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province at a time – in 2017 – when the Chinese government was denying their existence. She was immediately expelled from the country and the Chinese government refused to renew her visa. Ben Smith, the then editor of BuzzFeed, who later joined the New York Times, recalled that episode in a tweet, as his homage to a former colleague. After the Chinese government refused to renew its visa, he wrote, he and a former BuzzFeed editor met with government officials. They said we were welcome to send literally every other reporter – just not Megha. It was not known whether BuzzFeed sent another reporter or not, but Rajagopalan went on and on to report on camps from London, along with two contributors, Killing, an architect specializing in forensic analysis of architecture and satellite imagery of buildings, and Christo Buschek, a programmer. which makes tools for data journalism. Born of Indian parents, Rajagopalan grew up in Maryland, a state located in the national capital Washington DC, and went to the University of Maryland. I am deeply grateful to them for their support, Rajagopalan said of her parents. No one in my family has ever worked in the media, but they have always supported my career in journalism, and have been my biggest motivators since I was a student. The celebrations erupted in the small but increasingly vocal community of the Native American minority. Congratulations @meghara (Rajagopalans twitter handle)! wrote Indiaspora, a leading advocacy for the community, on twitter. We are fortunate to have leaders like you taking the Indian Diaspora community to new heights! India diaspora retweeted a post from Tampa Bay Times to introduce Patels Pulitzer. A response to a request for email comments on Patel is expected. In other categories – Pulitzers are awarded for a wide range of fields, from journalism to drama to fiction – teenager Daniella Frazier was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for her shocking but unwavering video of the assassination of George Floyds which served as an indisputable proof in his murderous conviction, a white police officer, and went viral around him as a bleak reminder of the ongoing racism in America. The New York Times was honored with a Pulitzer for public service journalism for its coverage of the Covid-19 epidemic.

