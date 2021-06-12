ODU Cyber ​​Security Team Sets Sixth in International Virtual Competition «News @ ODU





ODU all blue team. A team of Old Dominion University graduate students ranked sixth in a recent international Cyber ​​/ 12 virtual competition based in Geneva, Switzerland, losing a lot to advance to the final rounds. The competition tasked participants with drafting policy recommendations when undertaking fabricated but realistic online disasters. Judges came from a diverse group of professional firms and government agencies around the world. The ODU team, Everything Blue, consisted of Warren Marcelino, Nicolai Cockrill and Xavier-Lewis Palmer. Saltuk Karahan, instructor in the Department of Political Science and Geography and program coordinator at the School of Cyber ​​Security, served as team coach. The Geneva competition was dominated by European universities, and only one American institution – the University of Texas at Austin – was ranked above the ODU. ETH Zrich won the event. The Monarch team completed the forward teams consisting of players from Oxford and the London School of Economics; Carnegie Mellon; King’s College London; and the University of Uppsala (Sweden). The ODU team won a place in the Geneva competition with its performance in a competition based in Washington, DC in March. Cyber ​​attacks like the one that destroyed the Atlantic pipeline in May highlight the need for cyber security experts. For the past three years, ODU has had a group of cyber security and international studies students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels of training to address major cyber security crises and develop multinational responses. Cyber ​​9/12 competitions, organized by NATO Atlantic Council, help to assess team skills. ODU teams had to secure the 2020 US Census from Russian influence, stop Iranian state actors from ruining the world economy by affecting maritime trade, and secure the European Union healthcare infrastructure that was on the verge of collapse by COVID infections, under cyber attacks. “As our physical world becomes more interconnected, cyber attacks will affect our daily lives,” Karahan said. “The question that needs to come to mind is who is responsible for stopping cyber attacks and what is going on behind the scenes to restore these critical services on which it depends? This is where ODU is developing future leaders to tackle the escalating cyber crisis. “using multidisciplinary actions that utilize technology and government and private policies to stop the onslaught and chain reaction of events that follow.” For more information about the competition, contact Marcelino at [email protected], Karahan at [email protected], or the Cyber ​​Security Students Association at [email protected] Inquiries about entering the ODU Cyber ​​Security Master program can be directed to Hongyi Wu, Director of the ODU Cyber ​​Security School, at [email protected]. Related News Stories The NASA-funded study, led by ODUs Snke Dangendorf, found that density changes in the open ocean have long been the dominant source of coastal sea level variability. (More) Assistant clinical professor at the School of Community and Environmental Health is concentrating her recent research in Lackey, Virginia. (More) The half-day webinar attracted leaders in higher education from across the country. (More)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos