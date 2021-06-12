Regional Council approves travelers’ initiative for post-COVID world | tidings





A local transport unit is looking to make lemonade from lemons while moving into a post-pandemic world. This week, the Regional Transportation Council, which acts as part of the North Texas Central Government Council, passed a resolution to set a regional goal of reducing the number of car-only travel trips by 20%. . As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our region experienced drastic changes in travel patterns, said Sonya Landrum, travel demand and security management program manager with NCTCOG. This concept of solution was initially discussed and developed as a way to support the positive benefits of changes in travel behavior experienced during the COVID-19 constraints. Regional travel trends showed a huge increase in telecommuting through the pandemic and a significant drop in the number of people driving and receiving transit, Landrum said. In defining its reduction goal, NCTCOG staff looked at travel demand management (TDM) strategies including fuel, transit transit, cycling, and telecommuting, as well as the use of flexible working hours. Because TDM strategies are not a single solution, all TDM strategies are encouraged to achieve the regional goal, Landrum said. The 20% reduction number comes after considering the potential impacts of setting a target that was either too high or too low. Setting a target too low may mean no change at all in compression or air quality levels, Landrum said. Meanwhile, a higher target can drastically improve air quality and reduce congestion, but it can also mean unintended impacts such as reduced road use or negative impacts on growth in urban centers. A very high target can also mean an increase in casualties on the streets. During the spring months of 2020 amid the pandemic, Transportation Director Michael Morris reported that despite the reduction in collisions, fatalities as reported by the Texas Department of Transportation had remained high compared to 2019 numbers, reaching a gap of 42% in May 2020. That’s because human beings do really stupid things when they can go really fast, Morris said during a RTC meeting in August, and they could go really fast in May (2020). As the ride returned, Morris said at the time, drivers were unable to get on the roads so quickly. June 2020 data revealed an 11% reduction in traffic fatalities compared to 2019. The resolution passed by the council on Thursday strongly recommends that both public and private employers implement, monitor and follow a formal Employee Employment Program that reduces single employee vehicle travel. The resolution also states that the council will evaluate the participation of public sector agents in the program through a new policy created as part of the Metropolitan Transport Plan Policy Package, which provides local agencies with funding for compensation for federal transportation projects. whether they adopt a certain amount of policies addressing issues affecting regional transport. Participation by private sector agencies could mean providing regional funding for travel demand management efforts, such as purchasing transit permits for the use of private sector employees, the resolution states. “I think the private sector will achieve their goal through telecommunications,” Morris said on Thursday, but for another 80% of the time, to perhaps perhaps further improve air quality and help our transit agency, it enters the notion of transit. The council adopted the resolution on Thursday without objection.

