China’s new law against foreign sanctions sends a lull through the business communityExBulletin

Beijing Over the past three years, the US and the European Union have imposed a series of sanctions on Chinese officials and companies. Now China has created a new legal tool to crack down.

Organizations standing in the United States and China may face a difficult choice to move forward: By respecting U.S. sanctions against China, they face the possibility of harsh sanctions on China as a punishment for doing so.

On Thursday, Beijing switched a comprehensive law created to oppose US and EU sanctions against Chinese officials and major Chinese companies. Those involved in drafting or enforcing US and EU sanctions may find themselves or their family members denied visas to China. Their property in China can be confiscated and any commercial transaction they attempt with a Chinese institution can be blocked.

“The law signals that when you do not have the attitude or power to lead people around, then your law in the US will not get you anywhere in China,” said Wei Jianguo, a former deputy trade minister. “This law is like the ringing of a gong. It’s a warning to the US: You have to worry. China will not tolerate this treatment as easily as it once did.”

It is not yet clear how often China will use its new legislation against foreign sanctions, or how widely. But this uncertainty has already sent a concern to the business community, which is being sought to develop China-specific standards and operations separate from their global operations, as China creates its own legal landscape.

On the surface, the law merely codifies a number of retaliatory actions Beijing has already taken in response to Western sanctions. The law also appears to be aimed primarily at foreign politicians who pass sanctions on China in their home countries.

But the Foreign Anti-Sanctions Law is so widely written, those in the foreign business community fear they may find themselves in the middle of geopolitical policies. Under the new law, decisions to sanction entities such as companies or their employees are final. There is no possibility of appeal.

“When you mix law with politics, you will inevitably get politics,” says James Zimmerman, a partner in the Beijing office of law firm Perkins Coie.

At a foreign ministry conference on Friday, spokesman Wang Wenbin protected the new law, arguing the measure ensures greater legal stability. “China always welcomes and supports foreign companies to conduct business and cooperation in China and to protect their rights and interests in accordance with the law,” Wang said. “China’s door to open will open wider and wider.”

Over the past year, China has already sanctioned more than a dozen European academics and politicians as well as US officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in retaliation for previous sanctions against their Chinese counterparts. For Beijing has also sanctioned defense companies Raytheon and Lockheed Martin on arms sales in Taiwan.

“Companies, regardless of where they are from, must abide by the laws of the host country when operating,” said He Weiwen, a former Chinese trade official who is now an old colleague at a Beijing-based research institute.

This week, China too switched a new law on data security that sets stricter boundaries on data generated within China and how it can be transferred abroad. Last month, Tesla came under criticism for the way information received from cameras and sensors in its electric cars in China, said would store that data in China, like Apple already does.

“We do not want to deal with too much uncertainty and we need to operate in an environment that is predictable,” Zimmerman says, referring to his business clients in the US. “But if the legal system is subject to politics, that makes it very, very insecure.”

Over the past three years, the US and China have imposed multiple rounds of tariffs in a damaging trade war. Washington has also cracked down on sanctions against Chinese officials and companies for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang and Hong Kong regions.

China has been threatening legal action to counter these sanctions for years. Some of those threats have not yet materialized. In 2019, China warned it would create a “list of unreliable entities” to rank in foreign firms that claim to harm the country’s interests. More than two years later, Beijing has not yet blacklisted any firm.

But as the US continues to add new sanctions, pressure has mounted on China to take more concrete action. Last week, the Biden administration announced it would expand sanctions to prevent US investment in 59 Chinese companies allegedly contributing to the Chinese military.

In January, China’s Ministry of Commerce issued its first order of the year effectively a telephone line for reporting sanctions, tariffs or other foreign legislation that prevent a Chinese entity from “normal economic, commercial and related activities”.

The Ministry of Commerce may then decide to block the measure from entering into force by not allowing the company to pursue international sanctions or allow the sanctioned Chinese business or individual to sue a foreign company in a local Chinese court.