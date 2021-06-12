



footprint Ministry of Media / AP

Ministry of Media / AP DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday that this year’s pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The announcement from the kingdom comes after it conducted an extremely whitewashed pilgrimage last year on the virus but again allowed a small number of believers to attend the annual ceremony. A statement from the Saudi State Press Agency quoted the kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as saying. She said this year’s pilgrimage, which will begin in mid-July, will be limited to those ages 18 to 65. Those who participate should also be vaccinated, the ministry said. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is honored to host the pilgrimage each year, confirms that this agreement stems from its ongoing concern for the health, safety and security of the pilgrims as well as the safety of their countries,” the statement said. On last year’s Hajj, nearly 1,000 people already residing in Saudi Arabia were selected to participate in the Hajj. Two-thirds were foreign residents of 160 different nationalities who would normally be represented on Hajj. One third were Saudi security personnel and medical personnel. Every year, up to 2 million Muslims perform Hajj, a physically demanding and often costly pilgrimage that attracts believers from all over the world. Hajj, sought by all Muslims with a body capable of performing once in their lives, is seen as a chance to erase past sins and bring greater humility and unity among Muslims. The Al Saud ruling family of the kingdom gains its legitimacy in this oil-rich nation in overseeing and protecting Hajj sites. Securing the Hajj that has taken place has been a priority for them. The spread of disease has caused restrictions on Hajj before Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during Hajj. Pilgrims fought a malaria outbreak in 632, cholera in 1821 killed about 20,000, and another cholera outbreak in 1865 killed 15,000 before it spread worldwide. Recently, Saudi Arabia faced a different risk from the coronavirus, the one that causes Respiratory Syndrome in the Middle East, or MERS. The Kingdom increased its public health measures during the Hajj in 2012 and 2013, urging the sick and elderly not to attend. In recent years, Saudi officials have also imposed bans on pilgrims coming from countries affected by the Ebola virus. Saudi Arabia had closed its borders for months to test and stop the spread of the coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the kingdom has reported over 462,000 cases of the virus with 7,500 deaths. She has administered about 15.4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, according to the World Health Organization. The Kingdom is home to over 30 million people.

