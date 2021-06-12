Stafford Speedway sold for Camping World SRX Series | tidings





STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) This weekend you can find some of the biggest names in racing here in Connecticut. They will be at Stafford Speedway for the Superstar racing experience. Michael Waltrip is a two-time winner of the Daytona 500 and he is one of the very big races hitting the highway this weekend. What is really interesting is that we were seeing the best in different types of racing on all the tracks. Bill Elliott, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kannan, Willie Ribs, Paul Tracy, Greg Biffle, the list is forever, Waltrip said. Legends that talk about legends. They are all at Stafford Speedway this weekend for the Camping World SRX Series, which will air on national television Saturday night on Channel 3. Clamping on one of these things can be a little daunting, Waltrip said. Waltrip is one of dozens to be tightened on a car Saturday night. He has officially retired, so his return to the track is special. That’s another way of saying I do not know if I’m going to do this many times, but I’re going to live it while I’m doing it this time, Waltrip said. The all-star match will travel on just six tracks and allow fans to view their favorites from all spheres of the race. For example, Helio Castroneves won the Indy 500, but getting behind the wheel of an SRX series car will be the first. I have never driven it. Cold track, different, so short. I have never driven less than a mile and to be here is very good, said Castroneves. Stafford Speedway will be in capacity on Saturday with 10,000 seats already sold. Able to compete and give fans the opportunity to come and forget the tough times, Castroneves said. Gov. Ned Lamont made a quick tour of one of the cars. He learned first hand that getting out is not easy. When it comes to getting insight from the bet, he asked what differed between the short-run and long-run strategy. On the big runway, it is mainly about design, using air from other cars to get up and make passes and in short races, there is zero in terms of aerodynamics. It all has to do with mechanical capture. Since the cars are all set, it will be interesting to see who uses the bumper. Since you are also with the other boy, if you can go to him, give him a little push, mask the passage, which may be the key to winning tomorrow evening, Waltrip said. There will be vaccinations offered immediately on the track and anyone who is vaccinated can get free food in return.

