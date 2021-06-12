The G7 outlines a development funding initiative to counter China

JOE BIDEN believes that America and its rich allies should offer poor countries an attractive alternative to Chinese loans and investment. It is not enough, he thinks, just to put pressure on them to cancel business with Beijing, the approach many argued was taken under Donald Trump. Today the White House said Mr. Biden and his G7 counterparts have agreed to form a multilateral rival of the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative that would offer such an alternative, at least in theory. The Biden administration is trying to sell it as an ambitious program to build hundreds of billions of dollars of infrastructure in the developing world on more friendly, greener and more transparent terms than China offers. But here there is much less than to stand out.

Mr Biden says he applauded the idea of ​​a multilateral alternative to Belt and Street in a phone call with Boris Johnson in March. Easy easy to see why. Mr Biden has expressed a point of recognition of European allies, unlike his predecessor. And there are few things more bilateral and sought after in Washington these days than finding ways to keep it in China. The G7 Partnership, called Build Back Better World or B3W, would fund, in concept, better projects for their countries and the world than some China has pushed, including coal-fired power plants, dams damaging communities and ports. expensive and railroads saddling debt-ridden countries. A more generous influx of Western development money could help countries resist the temptation of Chinese borrowing and investment.

But B3W seems to lack the oomf to match the ambitious rhetoric. There is no new comprehensive structure to push it. Nor is it clear that Mr Biden or other G7 leaders will seek or be able to extract significant additional funding from their governments (A senior Biden official says the administration intends to work with Congress to improve the development toolkit). And it is unclear which projects will be pursued that do not already require support or are being considered. A long and expensive accumulation of green infrastructure projects in poor countries, promised as part of climate deals in Paris, is already awaiting funding. The presidents’ plan may be little more than a rebranding or republishing of existing development capital.

Indeed finding the money, compared to the words, to stay with China will be a challenge. Mr Johnson is cutting his foreign aid budget. Mr. Biden is struggling to get Republican votes for domestic infrastructure spending, despite his claim that investing in the home is important to America’s competition with China. On June 9, Mr Biden said America would donate 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to the developing world without any wireless connection and no pressure for return favors, implying that Chinas vaccine diplomacy is cynically transactional. But the donation, though matched by the rest of the G7 for a total of 1 billion vaccines, is small compared to the need (see leader). On June 8, the Senate passed a bill calling for investment in science and technology that its supporters say would help America stay ahead of China, but even that spending was cut. Part of the bill that remained intact was the call for hundreds of millions of dollars a year to counter Chinese influence and propaganda.

The Biden administration and other affluent democracies can support more projects in the developing world even without a large influx of capital. They can do more to reduce financing costs for developing countries, including providing guarantees for trade loans. Providing seed capital and risky loan installments can also encourage private investment. This type of mixed finance will come to America from the U.S. International Finance and Development Corporation (a Trump-era successor to the Private Foreign Investment Corporation).

In that sense, Build Back Better World is a spectral mirror image of the Belt and Roads Initiative itself. BRI is an umbrella term for a wide range of projects totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, some initiated before the label existed in 2013, others advanced opportunistically by enterprises (many of them state-owned) seeking to profit from the ambitions of Xi Jinping, Leader of China. But unlike the Communist Party, G7 governments cannot make strong companies to pursue projects.

B3W may prove to have the most in common with BRI as a propaganda element in the war between China and America over the affections of middle-class countries. (With Mr Trump out of office, there is no competition in rich democracies; Mr Biden is widely trusted and Mr Xi is deeply distrusted, according to a poll released June 10 by the Pew Research Center.) More than 100 countries in the global South have reached agreements with China under the Belt and Road. Many have led to debt restructuring and, occasionally, to recourse to predatory lending. But in recent years China has often been the easy option for poor countries seeking funding. Many would welcome an alternative source. The G7 has a lot more work to do to show that the B3W is real.