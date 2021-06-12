‘BTS Meal’ Frenzy Strengthens Some McDonald’s Points in Indonesia to Close





Several McDonalds stores in Indonesia were forced to close this week after a special BTS Meal, named for the Korean gang well known to boys, drew crowds of distribution drivers violating safe distance measures, police said. On Wednesday, the first day that the restricted meal was available, a quick order was placed but due to Covid-19, most were made online. This resulted in swarms of motorcycle distribution drivers appearing at checkpoints across Indonesia, with most restaurants unprepared to manage attendance. In Jakarta, the capital, police said Wednesday that they had temporarily closed 32 McDonalds points because they were found to have violated health protocols, including limiting capacity to 50 percent and avoiding crowds. The BTS food consists of nine pieces of chicken, two sauces, medium fries and a drink, and comes in a box with a purple logo. Introduced in nearly 50 other countries, it is available in Indonesia until next month.

But because almost everything related to BTS provokes a frenzy, there have been concerns that the introduction of the meal may attract crowds in some Asian countries where coronavirus cases have risen recently and where vaccination levels remain relatively low. Dissemination of meals in Singapore was postponed last month as the government tightened the rules of distancing, including banning eating in restaurants. Indonesia, which has one of the highest coronavirus loads in Asia, has seen an increase in infections in recent weeks as more people gathered and traveled during Eid al-Adha, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. New daily cases have risen 26 percent over the past two weeks and only 4 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database. Indonesian fans of the Korean gang have admitted that distribution drivers faced long lines and potential exposure to the coronavirus to bring them their BTS Meal. Online messaging groups have urged customers to reward drivers with nice tips. At Kitabisa, a people-funding site, several initiatives are raising money for drivers and their families. A user named Vanessa Egas asked for donations to reach a target of 25 million rupees, about $ 1,750, to repay the kindness of our fellow drivers who stood in line for hours to deliver the BTS Meal. By Friday, she had exceeded that goal and started distributing the funds, according to the website.

