Biden intends to oppose China’s global infrastructure project with the new G7 initiative





Confronting China’s authoritarianism, however, emerged as a source of contention among leaders.

The White House said the program, presented as an alternative to China’s global infrastructure initiative, would “help narrow the $ 40 + trillion infrastructure need in the developing world, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.” .

A senior administration official described the plan, dubbed the “Back to a Better World” initiative, as a “bold, new global infrastructure initiative with our G7 partners that will be value-driven, transparent and sustainable” and will to compete with China Belt and Road Initiative.

The G7 will announce “a positive alternative that reflects our values, our standards and our way of doing business,” said a second senior official.

The China Belts and Roads Initiative, first announced in 2013 under Chinese President Xi Jinping, aims to build ports, roads and railways to create new trade corridors connecting China with Africa and the rest of Eurasia. The Chinese-funded intercontinental infrastructure initiative has been seen as an extension of the country’s sharp rise in global power. As part of the new infrastructure announcement, the U.S. said the Group of 7 will join partners and the private sector in “collectively catalyzing hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure investment to low- and middle-income countries in need.” “. Officials describe the global height of infrastructure not as a confrontation with China, but as an alternative route. “This is not about making countries choose between us and China. It is about providing a vision and affirmative, alternative approach that they would like to choose,” said the first administration official. And in the coming days as Biden travels to the NATO summit in Brussels, NATO countries will “address the security challenge from China directly in a statement” for the first time, to the first senior official. A second part of Saturday’s session, officials announced, aims to target China’s forced labor practices. Biden, the second official said, will “hurry other leaders to take concrete action on forced labor, to make it clear to the world that we believe these practices are an insult to human dignity and a wild example of competition.” China’s economic injustice. “ The administration is advocating for China to be specifically named in the G7 final communiqué, although it was unclear whether it would eventually conclude in the final agreement to be released on Sunday. Throughout the G7 in Cornwall, England, this week, Biden has doubled in on initiatives aimed at reconfirming U.S. leadership on the world stage and confronting China. While officials at the summit saw infrastructure as an area of ​​agreement during the summit, leaders broadcast serious changes about the best way to approach China during a session Saturday, according to a senior administration official. The dispute, aired during a session that at one point became so sensitive that the entire Internet was locked in a room, pitted European nations against the United States, Britain and Canada, who spurred stronger action against China over its practices. its authoritarian, including forced labor practices in the western Xinjiang province. At one point, Biden made a strong appeal to other leaders about calling out China’s anti-democratic practices, officials said, stressing the need to take action. Earlier this week, Biden announced that the U.S. would donate half a billion coronavirus vaccines globally in the G7’s biggest effort for the world’s largest and richest democracies to vaccinate the rest of the world. Biden underlined during his announcement about the vaccines that he had nothing to do with accepting vaccines purchased from the US And the White House has said it is concerned about the efforts of Russia and China to use the vaccines to make geopolitical gains. In a joint statement Thursday, Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they support further investigations into the origins of Covid-19, including in China. However, Biden’s new call for a global infrastructure program funded by Western nations comes as the President faces challenges in setting up his infrastructure program within the United States. Biden’s first major legislative priority – historic, comprehensive relief amid the pandemic – was signed into law less than two months after he took office. But the White House has not yet reached an agreement with Congress on an infrastructure program, losing some of its deadlines for progress. This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN’s Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

