Italian police arrest a suspect involved in the death of 39 migrants on the side of a truck in the UK





Italian police have arrested a man who is the subject of an international arrest warrant from the UK for killing 39 people who were being smuggled into Britain in the back of a refrigerated truck. Main points: The bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were found in the back of a truck in the UK in 2019

The bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants were found in the back of a truck in the UK in 2019 The 28-year-old Romanian is accused of supplying a truck used to smuggle migrants to the UK

The 28-year-old Romanian is accused of supplying a truck used to smuggle migrants to the UK Eight others linked to the incident have been convicted so far Romanian 28-year-old Stefan Damian Dragos is suspected of securing the truck which was used to smuggle the group of Vietnamese migrants. There was no immediate statement from the suspect or from any lawyer representing him. He was arrested in the town of Cinisello Balsamo, north of Milan, but police did not provide further details. All 39 migrants were found dead in a freight container in the back of the vehicle in the town of Grays in October 2019. The truck and trailer took separate trips before the two ended up on the land of the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, 40 miles east of London, on the River Thames. Thetruck is believed to have traveled from Northern Ireland to Dublin, where it took a ferry to Holyhead in Wales last Sunday before taking the trailer to the deck in England. Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov confirmed that the red Scaniatruck was registered in Bulgaria in 2017, but has not entered Bulgarian territory since. The billion-dollar human trafficking business The discovery of 39 bodies in a container in Essex is a stark reminder of the human cost of well-organized multinational criminal networks, which hope to disappoint people. Read more The discovery of so many dead people, just 15 years old in the back of a truck on an industrial property, sparked a shocking attention in the illegal global trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on dangerous journeys to the West. Most of the victims were from neighboring Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces in central north Vietnam, where poor job prospects, encouragement from authorities, smuggling gangs and environmental disasters all contribute to the wave of migrants. As oxygen levels dropped in the back of the truck, some desperately tried to escape, but in vain. Others used cell phones to say goodbye to devastated relatives on the other side of the world. One of the victims was Pham Thi Tra My, a 26-year-old woman whose last shocking message she addressed to her mother bringing the scale of the tragedy to life. Pham Thi Tra My sent a message to her mother saying she could not breathe, the Human Rights Space announced. ( Twitter: Hoa Nghiem, Space for Human Rights Her family had not been able to contact her since the text arrived saying she was drowning. “I’m very sorry for Mom and Dad. My trip abroad is not a success,” she wrote. “Mom, I love you and Dad so much. I’m dying because I can’t breathe Mom, I’m so sorry.” Two men, including the truck driver, have already been sentenced to death in the UK, as are four others in Vietnam. Reuters

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos