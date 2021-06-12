When international travel resumes, Canada’s borders and airports will be very different

Just as the 9/11 attacks did 20 years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic will transform the way people travel internationally by hundreds of millions of dollars in new government spending planned to modernize border security and update public health measures at airports. .

In the latest federal budget, the federal government announced $ 82.5 million to fund COVID-19 testing infrastructure at Canadian airports and another $ 6.7 million to purchase cleaning equipment for the Canadian Air Transportation Safety Authority.

Ottawa has also allocated $ 656.1 million over five years to modernize Canada’s border security.

Daniel Gooch, president of the Canadian Airports Council, said the country’s flying hubs still have no clear idea what is expected of them.

“We had hoped to have meaningful discussions with the government on how to do it for quite some time, but, unfortunately, at this point we have no knowledge of what the various stages of air travel restoration will look like,” Gooch said. for CBC News.

Gooch said the four Canadian airports that are still open are operating at about five percent of their pre-COVID levels but with current COVID-19 public health measures, they are in capacity.

“Part of the problem is the example at the physical distance of two meters,” he said. “You very quickly hit capacity when you make that request. So we can not increase the numbers and keep everything as it is now. It is not physically possible.”

Canada does not allow a non-essential international trip yet even though returning Canadians and exempt travelers, such as essential workers, are allowed to enter Canada provided they follow certain protocols.

On February 22, the federal government implemented new quarantine measures at airports requiring all air passengers returning from non-essential travel abroad to take polymerase chain reaction tests commonly known as PCR tests 72 hours before fly.

This test result must be provided to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) upon arrival. Travelers then have to take a second test and isolate themselves in federally mandated premises for up to 72 hours while awaiting results.

Gooch said that while funding for airport testing infrastructure is welcome, testing cannot continue to take place at airports oncepre-COVID air travel return levels.

He said offering passengers home-taking tests, or directing arrivals to test centers abroad near the airport, would free up space at terminals and allow more passengers to be processed.

“We were quite pleased to see in the federal budget the Canadian Border Services Agency receiving some substantial funding for border modernization, which would include things like touchless technology and less contact regarding service interactions. border, “he said.

At the heart of the motionless travel movement is a test that the federal government is undertaking with the World Economic Forum and the Netherlands called the “Familiar Traveler Digital Identity” project, or KTDI.

The project started with the publication of a white paper back in 2018 and was seen as a way to modernize air travel by moving passengers faster through airports. This white paper said a new, tangible system was needed as the number of international air arrivals was expected to increase 50 per cent from 2016 to 2030.

With international travel almost at a standstill now, technology is seen as a way to facilitate a return to pre-COVID levels of air traffic.

Experience travel without touch

Under the KTDI Plan, a digital form of identification is created that contains the traveler’s identity, boarding permits, vaccination history and information on whether they have been recovered from COVID-19. Passengers with KTD documentation will still have to face a customs official, but all other contact points at an airport can be made without touch.

“We are still talking about a world where you will have to keep your passport because it is an international border,” said a senior CBSA official, speaking in the background.

“We are not talking about replacing your passport. But the number of times you have to get that document, or your boarding pass, to prove who you are and where you need to be, is decreasing.”

The official said the KTDI program is still in its early stages and technological issues are still being worked out. He said privacy protection would have to exist before any such system could be launched.

“It’s not like the Government of Canada keeps that information in a central location, or the airlines keep it in a central location, or the border agencies keep it in a central location,” the official said. “Themselvess is the traveler himself who keeps his information”

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated travelers

A CBSA spokesman told CBC News that the $ 656.1 million federal investment to modernize cross-border security over five years would fund other “digital self-service tools” that would “reduce hotspots” and create more. automated interactions “at Canadian airports

The CBSA said more information on those measures would be released to the public “in the coming weeks”.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending the G7 summit in the UK this weekend, where leaders are expected to discuss international certification of the so-called “vaccine passport”.

The federal government has signaled that Canadians who have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to re-enter the country without having to stay in a government-authorized quarantine hotel. Confirmation of the validity of the vaccination status of those travelers will require a type of vaccine passport such as the KTDI program. Canada Airports likes that idea.

“We really rely on the vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated. This is a place where you can have a differentiation of the travel experience to make it a little softer, a little more enjoyable for those who have been vaccinated. But we do not we know but what are the government plans for that, “Gooch said.

Once a traveler’s vaccination can be verified, Gooch said, they can be treated differently perhaps by giving a single test upon arrival or before departure, rather than requiring multiple tests.

While the exact changes to international travel are still being worked out, Gooch said the travel experience will be very different from the past.

“You probably do not see an individual at all as you walk through the customs hall,” he said. “Your verification is done through your face ID, which is linked to your Digital Traveler Identification, which is linked to your digital health information and your digital travel documentation.

“After all, it can be very good. It can be a much improved experience if we do it right and apply it all the way.”