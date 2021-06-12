Delhi International Airport Ratings were lowered to B1 by Moody’s | Latest India News





Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating of Delhi International Airport Ltd. (DIAL) and the high-level ratings provided in B1 by Ba3. Also, it has lowered the base rating of DIAL credit to b1 from ba3. At the same time, Moody’s downgraded Cliffton Ltd’s high bond rating to B1 from Ba3. The forecast forecast is negative. The downgrade reflects the negative impact of reduced passenger traffic and airport revenue in the current fiscal year ending in March 2022 due to the increase in daily infection numbers since the end of March. “We believe that the subsequent reduction in revenue will lead to the search for additional debt to complete the expansion of the airport and prolong the recovery in DIAL financial measurements to a level consistent with a Ba rating,” said Spencer Ng, Vice President of Moody’s and Senior Analyst. DIAL is the concessionaire for Indira Gandhi International Airport which is located in the political capital of India and operates under an operations, management and development agreement with the Airports Authority of India. Cliffton Ltd is a special purpose orphan vehicle designed to facilitate the issuance of bonds in dollars. Transaction proceeds were used to settle non-convertible INR non-convertible debts issued by DIAL which has no capital interest or management control in Cliffton Ltd. Moody’s said negative outlook captures declining risks over the next 12-18 months, given the material uncertainty in the recovery of passenger traffic in India, which will be greatly affected by the removal of travel restrictions and the successful launch of vaccines such as described by the government. Passenger traffic at the airport fell by more than 60 percent in May from the February level. Given a large majority of revenue from DIAL is related to airport traffic, Moody’s expects revenue to fall in line with declining passenger numbers. While pandemic-driven revenue declines are not uncommon among rated airports, DIAL has limited capacity to offset reduced cash flow by lowering dividends or postponing its capital spending in a meaningful way according to currently announced plans. . As such, Moody’s expects the airport to need additional debt – compared to previous forecasts – instead of the operating cash flow lost due to the second wave of coronavirus to complete Expansion of 9,800 harvests.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos