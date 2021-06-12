International Field News: Europe





In this weekly edition, we focus on France, with some other general EU considerations. As the third largest economy in Europe and the seventh largest in the world, France is not just about food. Their manufacturing PMI is hovering around 59 and relies heavily on imported machinery. Aerospace, medical, rail and automotive space are all worth keeping. The EU’s right to repair laws will certainly have implications for manufacturers across Europe, and the emergence of Russian manufacturing technology begins to turn continents into personal displays. For more intelligence and industry news, read on. The third largest economy in Europe, France has a nominal GDP of about $ 2.6 trillion. YOY Q1 GDP grew by 1.2% and continues to improve. Industrial production in March reached an all-time high of about 14%. Production PMI is at a healthy level 59.4.

In a country known for agriculture, food production is the number 1 contributor to the economy. However, over 11% of France’s GDP is generated by output. Industrie Mechanique, the mechanical sector, ranks sixth in the world with $ 165 billion. The manufacturing sector relies heavily on imports.

The best opportunities for American manufacturing technology are in the production of aircraft and engines in both the defense and civilian sectors, medical equipment and sectors with specific links to renewable energy. Industrial applications for the production of aerospace, automotive, medical and rail additives are particularly promising.

Frances TotalEnergies and Americas Engie Energy will team up to build and operate the largest hydrogen production site in Frances, Masshylia. Powered by solar farms, it will produce 5 tonnes of green hydrogen per day to meet the needs of biofuel production throughout the southern Provence-Alpes-Cte d’Azur region. It should eliminate 15,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The European Union is expanding and strengthening the right to repair laws. Starting this year, most consumer electrical goods need to be repaired in 10 years (read: spare parts). This is already a law for smaller household appliances but will now include larger white goods. Some EU countries are introducing a product repair result to help consumers make purchasing decisions.

The trend of circular economy is very widespread in Europe, even with machine tools. The most used and inherited machine tools are being stored and automated, increasing the demand for automation solutions. On-demand products to produce lightly consumed or out-of-stock parts should see tremendous growth as well as on-site repaired service.

The on-demand model is enabled by digitizing product files, making them available when and where needed. Moreover, blockchain technology allows access only to drawings of necessary parts directly, solving potential intellectual property rights problems in the process.

The Russian production technology show, Metalloobrabotka, took place in Moscow in the last week of May. This was remarkable for being the first major show of personal production on the post-pandemic continent. About 790 companies exhibited, attracting over 33,000 visitors. Germany, Switzerland, Italy and the Czech Republic participated with national pavilions or collective exhibitions. Several AMT member companies also exhibited.

The next major production shows to be held in Europe will be Polands ITM Poznan (31 August to 3 September), Frances Industrie Lyon (6 to 9 September) and the important European EMO Milan (4 to 9 October)) For more information, please contact Hubert Sawicki at [email protected] .

