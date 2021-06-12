To counter China Road and Road, Biden tries to unite the G7

PLYMOUTH, British President Biden called on European nations and Japan on Saturday to oppose China’s growing economic and security influence by offering developing nations hundreds of billions in funding as an alternative to relying on Beijing for new routes. , railways, ports and communication networks.

It was the first time the world’s richest nations discussed organizing a direct alternative to the China Belt and Roads Initiative, President Xi Jinpings of Overseas Lending and Investment, which has now spread across Africa, Latin America and, stopped, in Europe itself. But the White House did not mention any financial commitments and there is a sharp disagreement between the United States and its allies over how to respond to China’s growing power.

Mr Biden has made the challenge of a growing China and a divisive Russia the core of a foreign policy designed to build democracies around the world as a bulwark against the spread of authoritarianism. Beijing, for its part, has shown the U.S.’s weak response to pandemic and divisive American policy, particularly the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, as signs that democracy is failing.

In size and ambition, the Chinese development effort goes far beyond the Marshall Plan, the United States program to rebuild Europe after World War II. At the G7 summit meeting on Saturday, discussions on how to counter it reflected the debate within the West over whether to see China as a partner, competitor, adversary or outright security threat.