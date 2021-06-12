International
To counter China Road and Road, Biden tries to unite the G7
PLYMOUTH, British President Biden called on European nations and Japan on Saturday to oppose China’s growing economic and security influence by offering developing nations hundreds of billions in funding as an alternative to relying on Beijing for new routes. , railways, ports and communication networks.
It was the first time the world’s richest nations discussed organizing a direct alternative to the China Belt and Roads Initiative, President Xi Jinpings of Overseas Lending and Investment, which has now spread across Africa, Latin America and, stopped, in Europe itself. But the White House did not mention any financial commitments and there is a sharp disagreement between the United States and its allies over how to respond to China’s growing power.
Mr Biden has made the challenge of a growing China and a divisive Russia the core of a foreign policy designed to build democracies around the world as a bulwark against the spread of authoritarianism. Beijing, for its part, has shown the U.S.’s weak response to pandemic and divisive American policy, particularly the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, as signs that democracy is failing.
In size and ambition, the Chinese development effort goes far beyond the Marshall Plan, the United States program to rebuild Europe after World War II. At the G7 summit meeting on Saturday, discussions on how to counter it reflected the debate within the West over whether to see China as a partner, competitor, adversary or outright security threat.
It is far from clear that rich democracies will be able to get a comprehensive answer.
The plan outlined by the White House appears to bring together existing projects in the United States, Europe, and Japan, along with an encouragement of private funding. A fact sheet distributed to reporters gave it a name, Build Back Better for the World, rooted in the theme of Mr. Bidens’ campaign cut at B3W, a game in China BRI.
It highlights the environment, anti-corruption efforts, the free flow of information and funding conditions that would allow developing countries to avoid taking on excessive debt. One of the criticisms of the Belt and Road is that it leaves the signatory nations dependent on China, giving Beijing a lot of leverage over them.
It was a sign of growing concern for widespread Chinese surveillance that the British hosts of these G7 years cut off all internet and Wi-Fi connections around the room where the leaders were meeting, leaving them disconnected from the outside world.
Leaders largely agree that China is using its investment strategy both to strengthen its state-owned enterprises and to build a network of commercial ports and, through Huawei, communication systems over which it would exercise significant control. But officials leaving the meeting said Germany, Italy and the European Union were clearly concerned about jeopardizing their major trade and investment deals with Beijing or accelerating what has increasingly taken on the tones of a new Cold War. .
Mr Biden used the meeting to advance his argument that the fundamental struggle in the post-pandemic era would be democracies versus autocracies.
The first test may be whether he can persuade allies to refuse to participate in any project that relies on forced labor. It is unclear, U.S. officials said, what language regarding the refusal of goods or investments in such projects would be included in the final communiqué of the meetings, which will be issued on Sunday.
But the meeting comes just a day after Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, who is traveling here with Mr Biden, told his Chinese counterpart in a phone call that the United States would actively oppose genocide and ethnic cleansing of Muslims. in Xinjiang, in western Chinas territory, and the deterioration of democratic norms in Hong Kong. European leaders have largely avoided that terminology.
The divisions over how to consider China help explain why the West has so far failed to get a coordinated response to Road and Road. One last the study by the Council on Foreign Relations described Washington’s own reactions as dispersal, a mix of modest congressional adjustments to the rules governing Export-Import Bank to compete with Chinese high-tech loans and efforts to stop Huawei, the telecommunications champion in Chinas.
The danger to the US strategy is that dealing with a patch of specific programs and a Western insistence on good environmental and human rights practices may seem less appealing to developing countries than the funding and new technology package. Beijing.
Many BRI countries estimate the speed with which China can move from planning to construction, said the council report, which was written by a bipartisan group of Chinese experts and former US officials.
These countries, she added, also appreciate China’s willingness to build what host countries want more than to tell them what to do, and the ease of dealing with a single group of builders, financiers and government officials.
Still, Mr Biden feels an opening, as European nations have begun to realize the dangers of dependence on Chinese supply chains and have seen Chinas stretch out in their backyards.
Britain, which once pursued China’s friendliest policy in Europe, has shifted strongly behind the US tough line, particularly Huawei, which the US sees as a security threat. After trying to accommodate Huawei, it announced, under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that it was removing old Huawei devices from its networks.
Biden in Europe
Germany, for which China has become the market No. 1 for Volkswagens and BMW, remains committed to commitment and is deeply resilient to a new Cold War. It has launched decisions regarding the use of Huawei and other Chinese-made network equipment on the street, following threats from Chinese officials to retaliate with a ban on the sale of German luxury cars in China.
Italy becomes the first G7 member to join the Belt and Road in 2019. It then had to withdraw, in part, under pressure from NATO allies who feared that Italian infrastructure, including the telecommunications network, would depend on Chinese technology. .
When China sent face masks and fans to desperate Italy during its Covid outbreak, an Italian official carefully told his European counterparts that the country would remember who its friends were after the pandemic.
France did not join Belt and Road, although it has welcomed Chinese investment in the country and has not stopped Huawei in its wireless network. Relations with China cooled after President Emmanuel Macron criticized Beijing for lack of transparency over the origin of the coronavirus.
America would do well if the European Union took its action together and set a coherent strategy for China, said Wolfgang Ischinger, a former German ambassador to the United States. Its interests are not well served if there is a German China strategy, a French China strategy and a British China strategy.
This is easier said than done. Britain moved closer to the United States under pressure from former President Donald J. Trump less because it changed its view of the strategy or security risks posed by China than because, after Brexit, it feared being isolated by its most important ally.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, a staunch believer in engagement with China, will step down in a few months. But Germany’s policy may not change much, especially if its successor as Christian Democrat leader, Armin Laschet, replaces him in the chancellery. He is seen as on the block with Mrs. Merkel.
France is another story. Mr Macron faces a daunting challenge from the populist right in next year’s election. Right-wing leader Marine LePen has vowed to stay ahead of China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region.
Whenever you have one of these meetings, you will see fluency in one country or another, said Simon Fraser, a former senior civil servant at the Britains Foreign Office. But, he added, there is a lack of cohesion on the European side that needs to be addressed.
Italy is a good test of how China has tried to build influence in Europe. Since joining Belt and Road, Rome has signed nearly two dozen agreements with Beijing ranging from tax regulations to sanitary requirements for pork exports. But Italy also vetoed a 5G deal between Huawei and one of its telecommunications companies.
At the heart of China’s investment in Europe is a rail network that would connect its factories in the Pacific with London, a project that Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang once described as an express lane towards Europe. Italy, which has one end of the road, welcomes the investment as a tonic for its war-torn economy.
But British relations with China have gone into a deep freeze. The government imposed sanctions on China treating its Uighur population and offered residence and a road to citizenship to more than 300,000 British passport holders overseas in Hong Kong after China imposed a draconian national security law on the former British colony.
The human rights record in Chinas, analysts say, is strengthening European attitudes across the board. The European Parliament refused to ratify a historic German-backed investment treaty because of China’s harsh response to sanctions over its treatment of Uighurs. China sanctioned 10 European Union politicians.
There is also evidence that Mr Biden recognizes that his aggressive language about China as a major adversary in a fatal war between democracies and autocracies is troubling to many Europeans. He largely avoided this inclusion in the days leading up to his European tour, talking more generally about the need to promote democracies in a competitive world.
For some analysts, this opens the door to a hopeful scenario in which the United States and Europe move toward each other, moderating the more extreme aspects of confronting versus agreeing on the approaches of others.
America is becoming more realistic towards China from the hard line, while Europe is becoming more realistic from the soft line, said Robin Niblett, director of Chatham House, a think tank in London.
