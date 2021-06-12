Biden to hold press conference after Putin meeting





US President Joe Biden walks between engagements at G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK, June 11, 2021. Leon Neal / Pool through REUTERS

US President Joe Biden will hold a solo press conference after meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week, denying the former KGB spy an international platform set up to ignite the West and sow discord. Putin’s bold performance at a 2018 press conference with Donald Trump led to shock when the then US president cast doubt on the findings of his intelligence agencies and flattered the Russian leader. Talking only about the summit will also save Biden, 78, from open confrontation with Putin, 68, in front of the world media after what is certain to be a warlike meeting. “We expect this meeting to be honest and direct,” a White House official said. “A solo press conference is the right format to clearly communicate with the free press the topics that were raised at the meeting both in terms of areas where we can agree and in areas where we have important concerns.” Biden will meet with Putin on June 16 in Geneva for a summit covering strategic nuclear stability and the deterioration of relations between the Kremlin and the West. Putin, who has served as Russia’s top leader since Boris Yeltsin resigned on the last day of 1999, said ahead of the meeting that relations with the United States were at their lowest point in years. Read more Asked about Biden calling him a killer in an interview in Mars, Putin said he had heard dozens of such allegations. “This is not something I worry about at all,” Putin said, according to an NBC translation of excerpts from an interview broadcast Friday. The White House has said Biden will bring ransomware attacks coming from Russia, Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine, the imprisonment of dissidents and other issues that have irritated relations. Biden has said the United States is not seeking a conflict with Russia, but that Washington will respond in a strong way if Moscow engages in harmful activities. Russia says the West is gripped by anti-Russian hysteria and will defend its interests in any way it sees fit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting G7 leaders, including Biden at a summit in southwest England, told CNN that Biden would give Putin some “quite difficult messages, and that is something I would only approve of “. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos