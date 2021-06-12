Tucson International Airport sees an increase in confrontational behavior by passengers





TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) – An increase in undisciplined passengers seen at Tucson International Airport and around the US Recently, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sent a warning about an increase in incidents on planes. The FAA said the administration, in a normal year, would receive about 100-150 official cases of undisciplined passengers a year. While overall riding and passenger numbers have decreased over the past two years, these incidence of disobedient passengers have increased, the agency reports about 1,300 reports of disobedient passengers since February. One word that comes to mind is confrontational, said Scott Bader, police chief for the Tucson Airport Authority. Bader said an increase in the rude behavior of passengers on planes and at airports began around the time masked mandates entered the country. While it is not the only reason for the rise of bad behavior, it is one of the main ones. We’ve seen them all, from people who are drunk to people who are just irritated having to wear a mask while flying, he said. According to Tucson International Airport, while the amount of rude passenger reports is still small, it has increased. They said in 2019, out of the nearly four million passengers who filtered in and out of the airport, ten reports of disobedient behavior were reported. Three of them resulted in arrests. In 2020, when the pandemic shut down the travel industry, total passengers for the year fell close to 1.7 million. However, 13 reports of passenger misconduct were received, four of which included face masks. None of the face mask incidents that year resulted in an arrest, but three of the 13 reports did. As of April 2021, more than 669,000 people have traveled through Tucson International Airport. Over the same month, the airport said 12 rude passenger reports had already been received, half of which resulted in arrests. Nine of the 12 reports included masks, two of which resulted in arrests. This has caused an increase in service calls, Bader said. We were just seeing more of these calls than we have in the past. Bader said federal agencies and Tucson Airport Authority police have a zero-tolerance policy for disruptive behavior, due to the first nationwide increase. That is, if there is a passenger operating upstairs and potential cause officials are instructed to make an arrest, rather than educate. This comes after some videos have made headlines news of disruptive and aggressive passenger behavior. A flight attendant in the Southwest was recently attacked when he asked a passenger to obey safety instructions. The Flight Attendants Association said in an online article, The constant fighting stance on wearing masks is exhausting and sometimes horrific for people who have been on the front lines of this pandemic for over a year. Masks were politicized and violence was fostered. We are carrying the burden of this every day at work, including serious injuries. Dangerous is dangerous, unacceptable and must be stopped. The federal mandate of the mask is in effect at least from mid-September. Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

